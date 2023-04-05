March 26
Williamson, Amanda Lynn, 19, Silver Creek. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
March 27
Boyer, Christopher Jordan, 27, Temple. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats and acts.
Callaway, April Michelle, 50, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense).
Holaway, Crystal Marie, 38, Chatsworth. Charges by CPD: Possession of drug related objects (prebook) and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Knasinski, Amber Nicole, 43. Charges by CPD: No license and probation violation (O/C possession of methamphetamine).
Peace, Ashley Leashae, 34, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Perez, Jose Lopez, 36. Charge by CPD: Misdemeanor sexual battery.
Stanley, Damien Brett, 20, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C possession of meth) and bench warrant (O/C theft by shoplifting).
Hidalgo-Calderon, Davin Pablo, 20, Cleveland, Tennessee. Charges by CPD: Headlight requirements and no license.
Meyers, Steven Andrew, 37, Rome. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change, and open container.
March 28
Blackburn, Brandon Lee, 25. Charges by GSP: Hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident and no passing zones.
Bradley, Avery Layson, 27. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Clayton, Christopher Jarrell, 43, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Driving while license suspended/revoked.
Crusinberry, Mark Elliott, 53. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss. of meth w/ intent to dist).
Higgins, Jr., Gregory Don, 47, Centre, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DWLS).
Mashburn, David Anthony, 36, Waleska. Charge by FPD: Bench warrant (O/C agg assault, batt, SB, CT, harassing).
Taylor, Sherri Alicia, 38, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA (prebook).
Vinson, Taizion Shyheed, 20. Charge by GCSO: Robbery (prebook).
West, Cynthia Marie, 54, Cedartown. Charge by GCSO: Prebook.
White, Dustin Eric, 32, Kingsport, Tenn. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C VGCSA, poss DRO, driving lic susp).
Berg, Autumn Catherine, 28, Nashville, Tenn. Charge by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting.
Davis, Reagan Marie, 18, Chattanooga, Tenn. Charges by GCSO: Furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below and theft by shoplifting.
Ratner, Sheldon Reece, 23, Taylorsville. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency.
March 29
Curtis, Michael Eugene, 34. Charges by CPD: Financial transaction card fraud (x2) and financial transaction card theft.
Gardner, Michael Anthony, 60, Ball Ground. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C possession of methamphetamine).
Parris, Brandon Neal, 40. Charge by PRO: Parole violation.
Townsend, Mart Anthony, 43, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated battery.
Davis, Carolyn Michelle, 40. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
March 30
Crabtree, Joshua Wilson, 31. Charges by GCSO: Expired tag, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration (x2), possess less than 1 oz. marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine (x2).
Jacobs, Melanise Joanne, 28, Rossville. Charge by GCOS: Failure to appear (O/C possession of marijuana).
Lingerfelt, Richard Thomas, 18, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Battery — FVA (prebook).
Mulkey, Nathaniel Ray, 41, Fairmount. Charges by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C criminal trespassing) and bench warrant (O/C theft by taking).
Witte, Chad Lee, 50. Charges by GCSO: Financial transaction card fraud (x5), financial transaction card theft, and felony identity theft fraud when using/possessing ident. info concerning a person.
Bunch, Jason Thomas, 37. Charge by GCSO: Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
Meadows, Matthew Jeremy, 36. Charges by GCSO: Contraband across guard line, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, and tail lights.
March 31
Dacus, Jillian Lee, 41. Charge by PRO: Drug court sanction March 31st to April 5th 2:00.
Davis, Carolyn Michelle, 40. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Davis, Tony Thomas, 60, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (prebook).
Hall, Jason Allen, 43, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Child support.
Hollier, Johnny Ray, 33. Charge by CPD: Battery.
Leonard, Alexander Damian, 32, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Maximum limits 95/70 and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Lockhard, Cody Dustin, 31. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C crim dam to property 2nd).
Neiman, Jesse James, 38. Charges by GCSO: Felony burglary in the second degree (x2).
Wibel, Christina Faith, 22, Rydal. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C drug not in original container).
April 1
Easterwood, Cory Joseph, 35, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct (county ordinance).
Hill, Christopher Wayne, 37, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Possess less than 1 oz. marijuana (prebook), possession of methamphetamine (prebook), and possession and use of drug related objects.
Hite, Dondee Latrell, 43, Rome. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency.
April 2
Brookshire, Justine Alexandrea, 28, Resaca. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Brown, Virginia Pauline, 43, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: False report of a crime.
Jones, Leslie Diane, 45, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by taking).
Whitfield, Cody Lee, 35. Charges by GCSO: Entering automobile, financial transaction card fraud, and financial transaction card theft.
Wilson, Stacey Marie, 46, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D. bench warrant (O/C shoplifting).
Woodard, Michael Ellis, 30. Charges by CPD: Cruelty to children in the third degree and simple battery — FVA.