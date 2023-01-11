January 2
Myrick, Kim Allen, 54. Charge by GSP: Probation violation (prebook).
Robertson, Mellisa Christie, 41. Charge by GCSO: Public drunkenness.
Young, Amber Shaylyn, 22. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C forgery, poss. of meth).
Barber, Laura Renee, 27. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, maximum limits (90 MPH in 70 MPH zone), and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Herrera-Sorto, Alexis Sergio Rey, 27. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license and use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment.
Tigue, Sheila, 51. Charges by GSP: Driving on divided highways and misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked.
January 3
Black, Charles Randall, 67, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Battery on a person 65 years of age or older, misdemeanor obstruction of officers (x2), simple battery on peace officer, and misdemeanor battery/simple battery — FVA.
Bloodworth, Jonathan Ricardo, 39, Decatur. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI less safe, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane change, maximum limits, no proof of insurance, open container, and reckless driving.
Carper, James Edward, 33, Cleveland, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, maximum limits, and no proof of insurance.
Chamlee, Joseph Terry, 35, Adairsville. Charge by DOC: Here for court.
Finch, Malcom Jarrard, 45. Charge by DOC: Here for court.
Hawkins, Demond Cleveland, 45. Charge by DOC: Here for court.
Hedges, Tommy Joe, 20. Charge by DOC: Here for court.
Henery, Austin David, 26, Resaca. Charge by DOC: Here for court.
Hughes, Cortney Blair, 33. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency Bartow County.
Hyde, Justin Tyler, 19, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
James, Heather Marie, 29. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor DUI — alcohol (prebook) and simple battery (prebook).
Key, Steven Cory, 30, Rome. Charge by DOC: Here for court.
Locklear, Mary Elizabeth, 46, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Miller, Kenneth Lamar, 38, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (O/C window tint, DWL).
Swafford, Courtney Ann, 30, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense).
Whatley, Michael Jerome, 64, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Battery.
Williams, Jesse Bates, 39. Charge by DOC: Here for court.
Jackson, Elizabeth Marie, 29, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor DUI — alcohol (prebook) and simple battery (prebook).
Stoner, Tianna Kate, 33, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Reckless driving and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Ferguson, Russell Heath, 53. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency Chatham County SO.
January 4
Sapp, Jason Brent, 47, Danville, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (prebook).
Silvers, Brayden Tyler, 23. Charges by GCSO: Marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain (x4), possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana (x2), and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
Silvers, Kevin Lamont, 49. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant, manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute methamphetamine, purchase/possess/control methamphetamine, and trafficking in/manufacture methamphetamine or amphetamine.
Wedgeworth, Carterrius Dumontra, 29, Summerville. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C battery — FVA).
January 5
Bailey, Joshua Caleb, 44. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Brown, Jason Ray, 36. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass, obstruction/hindering of officer, and probation violation (O/C agg assault, cruelty to children).
Copley, Coleman Waylon, 38, Warner Robbins. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C aggravated child molestation).
Flores, Fernando Javier, 44. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency Washington County.
Shaw, Sarah Elizabeth, 38, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass, theft by conversion, and theft by shoplifting.
January 6
Burgess, Billy Joel, 56. Charge by GCSO: Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers (prebook).
Imboden, Mary Grace, 20. Charge by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA.
Kendrick, Tammy Renee, 47, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Failure to appear and probation violation (O/C suspended lic).
Shaw, John Adam, 39. Charges by CPD: Loitering or prowling and possession of methamphetamine.
January 7
Shepherd, Dustin Reeves, 37. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C burg 1st).
Silvers, Jason Samuel, 45, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to use signal, giving false name, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation (O/C forgery), and probation violation (O/C DWSL).
Taylor Phillips, Dupree Antvon, 28, Stone Mountain. Charge by CPD: Hodl for other agency.
Godwin, Stanley Lane, 36. Charge by GCSO: DUI.
January 8
Boyd, Gary Wayne, 39. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant and failure to appear.
Estes, Edrienne Darrell, 27. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor loitering or prowling, misdemeanor marijuana — possess less than oz., possession of meth, and terroristic threats and acts (x4).
Hurst, Heather Reanna, 34. Charges by CPD: Simple assault and simple battery.
Roldan, Alexander Idler, 24. Charges by CPD: Driving without license, giving false name, leaving scene of accident, and no insurance.
Talley, Ronald William, 36. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct.