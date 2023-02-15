February 6
Adcox, Taylor Marie, 25, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated stalking.
Freeman, Paul Donahue, 40, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Failure to register as sex offender/failure (2nd offense).
Goodson-Seasles, Augustus Timoth, 29, Raleigh, North Carolina. Charge by CPD: Shoplifting (prebook).
Jones, Jermaine Lydell, 40, Morrow. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer (prebook), littering highway, maximum limits 89 in a 70 MPH zone, reckless driving, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (prebook).
Lingerfelt, Richard Thomas, 18, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Ray, Decca Ann, 47, Ball Ground. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C VGCSA).
Bridges, Scott Allen, 59, Athens. Charge by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting.
Mozingo, Rodney Lynn, 39, Maryville, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic (x3) and DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
February 7
Edwards, Ryan Michael, 37, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA.
Ellis, Samantha Ann, 39, Cartersville. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (when probation term) (prebook).
Parker, Jr., Terry Beau, 36, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C poss w/ intent to distribute).
Porch, Dorian Jeremiah, 35. Charge by CPD: Shoplifting (prebook).
Smith, Ritchie Shane, 55, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery against persons 65 (prebook).
Whitfield, Cody Lee, 34, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA, cruelty to children in the third degree (prebook), public drunkenness, and simple battery — FVA.
Elisa, Aaron Joshua, 24, Rydal. Charges by GSP: Reckless driving and speeding 106 in a 70 MPH.
February 8
Barlow, Cassie Diann, 35, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C exploit elder, ID fraud, et al).
Owenby, James Rodney, 31. Charge by GCSO: Obstruction of officers.
Pierce, Dustin Alexander, 44, Knoxville, Tenn. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C VGCSA, loitering, poss DRO, TBRSP).
Watkins, Austin Warren, 26, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C battery).
Beddington, Chandler James, 17, Rydal. Charge by GCSO: Sexual exploitation of children.
Fuller, Johnny Allen, 59. Charges by CPD: Interfering w/ call for emergency help and simple battery — FVA.
Whittle, Jeremy Lee, 33. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass, fishing on property without permission, and fishing without license.
February 9
Becerra-Diaz, Jose Irene, 67. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, failure to maintain lane, safety belts, and stop signs and yield signs.
Buttery, Ashley Nicole, 30. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C criminal trespass) and probation violation (O/C theft by shoplifting).
Elrod, Johnny Eugene, 48, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Probation violation (O/C tag viol).
Haney, Holbert Sutphin, 38, Summerville. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C entering auto).
Hefner, James William, 55, Rocky Face. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic (x2), driving while license susp/revoked, reckless driving, speeding, stop signs and yield signs (x3), too fast for conditions, veh. to drive on right side of roadway, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police.
Hudgins, Christopher Dale, 38, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Theft by deception.
Lewis, Khadijia Remashea, 35, Atlanta. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C criminal damage 2nd).
Mahmud, Muhammed, 38. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C simple battery — FVA).
Mendez, Hector, 27. Charge by CPD: VGCSA (prebook).
Robinson, Georgia Montana, 25. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Shaw, Jessica Nicole, 39, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C theft by taking), crossing guard lines with weapon/drugs/intoxicants, possession of less than 1 oz. marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence.
Knight, Joshua Adam, 30. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA, criminal damage to property in the second degree, false imprisonment — FVA, and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
February 10
Armour, Larhem Morgan, 26, Clermont. Charges by GSP: Display of license plates (prebook), driving on roadways laned for traffic (prebook), failure to signal (prebook), fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, improper lane change, maximum limits (prebook), possession and use of drug related objects (prebook), reckless driving (prebook), requiring or permitting unlawful operation of vehicle (prebook), safety belts (prebook), and theft by receiving stolen property.
Garland, Anthony Briggs, 43, Kingston. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C terroristic threats and acts).
Jackson, Joshua Duran, 32, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Giving false name, possess less than 1 oz. marijuana, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Woods, Joshua Daniel, 34, Atlanta. Charges by GSP: Allowing another to violate state law (prebook), battery on LEO (prebook), DUI — alcohol (prebook), failure to maintain lane (prebook), failure to signal (prebook), fleeing or attempting to elude police officer (prebook), fugitive from justice (prebook), improper lane change (prebook), improper use of dealer plates (prebook), maximum limits (prebook), no license (prebook), possession of drug related objects (prebook), possession of methamphetamine (prebook), reckless driving (prebook), safety belt violation (prebook), and theft by receiving stolen property motor vehicle (prebook).
Baraias-Villa, Sigifredo, 35, Nashville, Tenn. Charges by GSP: Driving without a valid license and maximum limits 88 in a 70 MPH.
February 11
Selvia, Austin Joseph, 35. Charges by GCSO: License to be carried and exhibited on demand (prebook), no proof of insurance (prebook), and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Stone, Betty Jean, 59. Charges by CPD: Possession of meth with intent and possession of meth.
Stone, James Woodrow, 64. Charge by CPD: Possession of meth.
Comeaux, Bryan Omar, 27, Marietta. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
Moore, Walker Wright, 17. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct.
February 12
Nix, Travis Michael, 31. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by receiving, reckless driving).
Lopez-Lucas, Horibel, 48, Chatsworth. Charges by GSP: Driving without a valid license, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and open container.
Mack, Kimberly Richard Dean, 54, Gadsden, Alabama. Charge by CPD: Public drunkenness.