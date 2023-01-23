Scotsville/Plainville intersection improvements in final design phase

The intersection of Rome Road, at Brownlee Mountain and Plainville roads is scheduled for a GDOT intersection makeover. 

 Blake Silvers

A problematic intersection in Gordon County is on the way to a complete makeover, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. 

The intersection of Rome Road, at Brownlee Mountain and Plainville roads in southern Gordon County's Scottsville community -- just above the Floyd County line -- has seen numerous accidents over the years. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In