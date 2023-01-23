A problematic intersection in Gordon County is on the way to a complete makeover, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The intersection of Rome Road, at Brownlee Mountain and Plainville roads in southern Gordon County's Scottsville community -- just above the Floyd County line -- has seen numerous accidents over the years.
Between 2013 and June 30, 2021, there were 48 crashes at that intersection, according to GDOT reports. More recently was a 2022 hit-and-run involving a bicyclist and a dump truck that resulted in the death of a Plainville man.
That intersection could soon become a restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) intersection, exchanging the current two-way turn lane for a raised median. Traffic would no longer be able to drive directly across Rome Rd. or turn left from either Brownlee Mountain Rd. or Plainville Rd., instead having to turn right and complete a U-turn.
GDOT reports expect that without improvements, the intersection would continue to see 24 crashes every five years at current traffic volumes.
Other options explored by GDOT were a multilane roundabout which would have a larger impact on properties and utilities, and realigning Brownlee Mountain Road and Plainville Road, which would not have provided as much of a safety improvement.
The estimated total cost for the RCUT intersection is just over $3.1 million. The project is currently in the final design phase, and construction bid proposals are slated to open March 15, 2024.