United Community Bank has confirmed a recent pickup of former Synovus employees in Northwest Georgia as part of a year of transition.
In a release Thursday, UCBI confirmed David Johnson's plans to retire later this year after 21 years with the bank and 50 years in the industry. For the rest of his tenure with United, he will shift from his role as division chief executive officer for the Northwest Georgia region to board chairman, a post he'll continue after retirement.
“I’ve seen a lot over the years, and it’s been a wonderful career,” Johnson, a former member of the Floyd County Board of Education, said. “I very much look forward to this next chapter while continuing my relationship with United and all my teammates as I transition into this new role."
Johnson replaced Steve Kemp who retired in 2017.
Moving into the position of division CEO of Northwest Georgia is J. Scott Preston, with more than three decades of banking experience. Preston was named Synovus’ Northwest Georgia division president in December 2016. He joined the former Citizens First Bank in February 2016 as executive vice president, commercial banking manager. Preston had been with Synovus since 1997.
“Scott brings significant portfolio management, commercial lending, risk management, and strategic planning expertise,” Jack Keener, United’s north Georgia state president said. “He is a demonstrated leader who has quickly built upon a team of exceedingly qualified individuals who use their skills to improve the financial health and well-being of our customers, and ultimately the communities of Northwest Georgia.”
Says Preston, a recent chair of the Rome Floyd Chamber: “I am so pleased to be joining such a great team of professional and thoughtful bankers. I am excited to help continue the fantastic work being done here in the area and will work hard to carry out United’s mission of serving our community’s needs.”
Scott Tucker, a 21-year United veteran, remains market president of Rome, and will be responsible for all retail branches in Northwest Georgia.
Joining Preston at United are:
Patrick Murphy, who will be president of Bartow and Gordon counties.
Bryan Holland also is moving over to United, where he will be senior vice president, commercial banker for Rome.
Steve White also joins from Synovus and will serve as vice president/private banker in Rome.
Chris Tarpley becomes vice president, commercial banker Bartow and Gordon counties.
Bethany Gordon will be associate vice president for Rome and Northwest Georgia.
Heather Tatum is now commercial assistant for Rome and Northwest Georgia.
In a March 21 update in the Rome News-Tribune, Synovus confirmed changes were underway.
“Several members of our Northwest Georgia Division have left Synovus to pursue other opportunities... Northwest Atlanta Market Executive Charlie Barnwell will serve as our market leader for the short-term,” a statement read.