United Community Bank has confirmed a recent pickup of former Synovus employees in Northwest Georgia as part of a year of transition.

In a release Thursday, UCBI confirmed David Johnson's plans to retire later this year after 21 years with the bank and 50 years in the industry. For the rest of his tenure with United, he will shift from his role as division chief executive officer for the Northwest Georgia region to board chairman, a post he'll continue after retirement.

