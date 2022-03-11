At the state level, February saw a 1% increase in total tax collections, continuing that trend — even if ever so slightly.
Local municipalities also continued a trend of enjoying increases.
February City of Calhoun LOST collections totaled $352,354, up from $284,656 a year ago.
Gordon County LOST and SPLOST collections in February totaled $649,872 and $1,025,818 respectively. Those distributions are up from $523,932 and $827,494 in 2021.
Education dollars remained strong as well, with City of Calhoun ELOST last month at $398,220, and Gordon County ELOST at $655,288. Those totals are both up from $321,823 and $$529,528 respectively.
Fairmount LOST distributions in February came in at $13,335, up from $10,760 in 2021, while Resaca also saw an increase with $10,257, up over last year’s $8,277 total.
According to state reports, net tax collections for the month totaled over $1.95 billion, up $19.8 million (1%) compared to the February 2021 total of $1.93 billion. A rise in sales tax collections made up a significant portion of that increase.
Gross sales and use tax collections totaled $1.24 billion in February, up $152.4 million (14%) over the same month a year ago. Net sales and use tax increased by roughly $69.7 million (12.8%) compared to Fiscal Year 2021’s $545.9 million total.
Adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments totaled $620 million, up $79.2 million (14.6%), while sales tax refunds were up $3.5 million (81.7%) over 2021.