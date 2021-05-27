Ross and Five Below sign leases at Indian Hills Shopping Center

Two major retail chains are heading to Calhoun, according to a release from Halpern Enterprises, Inc. Thursday.
A pair of national retailers have signed leases at the Indian Hills Shopping Center.
Ross will occupy 18,000 square feet and Five Below will occupy 8,880 square feet at Indian Hills, a 133,130-square-foot shopping center at 429 Highway 53 East in Calhoun, GA 30701. Both retail brands are expected to open in Spring 2022.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ross and Five Below to Indian Hills. These popular stores are perfect additions to the assortment of restaurants and retail shops in and around the shopping center,” said Halpern Regional Leasing Director Benjamin Halpern.
Ross and Five Below each offer department and specialty store brands at discounted prices. As the nation’s largest off-price retail chain, Ross operates more than 1,500 stores, while Five Below has more than 1,000 stores in 39 states.
Owned, leased, and managed by Halpern Enterprises, Indian Hills is anchored by a new Food Depot, which opened in July of last year, and Tractor Supply Co.
The shopping center also features national tenants Hibbett Sports, GNC, and The UPS Store.
Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, and Captain D’s are located on separately owned outparcels at the front of the property.
Indian Hills is situated a half mile from Interstate 75, along Calhoun’s dense retail corridor.