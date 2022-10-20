ROCKMART — No matter how hard the visiting Gordon Central Warriors tried, there was simply no stopping the Rockmart Yellow Jackets. Even when outside forces moved the Region 7-AA contest up a day.

Playing on an uncommon and cold Thursday night in October, Gordon Central traveled to The Rock and found no traction against the No. 10-ranked Jackets as the home team routed the turnover-plagued Warriors 63-0.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In