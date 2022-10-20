Gordon Central quarterback Braxton Carnes (from left) runs with the ball behind temmates Matt Hammock and Blake Broome during the second quarter of the Warriors' Region 7-AA game against Rockmart on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Rockmart High School.
Gordon Central quarterback Peyton Wilson (13) goes back to pass the ball while Rockmart's Lanear McCrary (5) battles to get to him during a Region 7-AA game Thursday, Oct. 20, at Rockmart High School.
Jeremy Stewart
ROCKMART — No matter how hard the visiting Gordon Central Warriors tried, there was simply no stopping the Rockmart Yellow Jackets. Even when outside forces moved the Region 7-AA contest up a day.
Playing on an uncommon and cold Thursday night in October, Gordon Central traveled to The Rock and found no traction against the No. 10-ranked Jackets as the home team routed the turnover-plagued Warriors 63-0.
Gordon Central (0-8, 0-4 7-AA) received the opening kickoff but fumbled and Cam Ferguson recovered it for Rockmart. Brent Washington then ran the ball 26 yards to the end zone with just nine seconds expired.
A punt on the Warriors first real possession was followed by a Jacket scoring drive that was highlighted by a 31-yard run by Nahzir Turner, who took the ball in from 3 yards out on the next play.
Another lost fumble by Gordon Central, this time recovered by Rockmart’s Nyreon Cooper, started another successful drive for the Jackets, this one capped off by Ty’Shawn Turner’s 4-yard scamper into the end zone with 42 seconds left in the first quarter.
Jose Alegria kicked his third of seven extra points and Rockmart (6-2, 4-0) held a 21-0 lead they would simply build on from there, scoring four touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 49-0 at halftime.
Ferguson recovered his second Gordon Central fumble of the game and Dennis Sims scored back-to-back touchdowns, the first on a 9-yard pass from JD Davis following the lost fumble, and then on a 55-yard punt return.
Braxton Carnes came in at quarterback for the Warriors and was able to help get the visitors positive yardage on their next drive until he threw an interception returned 62 yards by Rockmart’s Braylon Jones for a score.
Jones then worked on offense and caught a pass from Davis on the Jackets’ next possession that covered 20 yards and led the way for Sims to close out the first half scoring by catching a 17-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left.
The Warriors would fail to convert a first down in the second half with a running clock and plenty of substitutions for Rockmart. The Jackets, meanwhile, added on to their tally with 15-yard touchdown runs from J’veon Griffin and Anson High in the third quarter. Filiberto Duarte made the extra point attempts both times.
Gordon Central will host Model next Friday at Ratner Stadium, while Rockmart is on the road at Fannin County.