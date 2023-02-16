ATLANTA — Georgia tax collections rose slightly last month, as a decline in individual income tax receipts was offset by gains in sales and corporate income tax revenue.
The state Department of Revenue brought in nearly $3 billion in January, up 1.1% over January of last year.
However, individual income tax collections fell by 4%, due in large part to a 198.4% increase in refunds issued by the revenue agency.
For months, economists have been warning a recession is likely this year that would put a dent in tax revenues.
The trend hasn’t shown up thus far when it comes to sales and corporate income taxes. Net sales tax receipts in Georgia were up 9.9% last month compared to January of last year.
Corporate income taxes, a more volatile source of revenue than sales or individual income taxes, shot up in January by 234.9% as refunds declined while payments increased.
Once again, collections of the state sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels fell, this time by 98.7% compared to January of last year.
However, those numbers will shoot back up when the February monthly revenue report is released because Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order last March temporarily suspending the gas tax to combat higher pump prices was allowed to expire in January.
Local numbers
Locally for January, Gordon County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax saw $1,337,097 in distributions, up from $1,185,812 in December, and up from $1,302,841 collected the same month last year. Meanwhile, in January, the county’s Local Option Sales Tax brought in $811,386, compared to $723,460 in December, but down from last year’s $825,574.
Gordon County and its respective cities expect to have a SPLOST referendum on the ballot in November, County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said in his latest report to the County Commission. The vote would let citizens decide whether or not to continue to collect for a new 2024 tax once the current SPLOST expires in April.
"Gordon County has provided a calendar to all municipalities to participate in planning," Ledbetter said. "Chairman [Bud] Owens and county administration met with Calhoun Mayor [Jimmy] Palmer and city staff [recently] to discuss areas of common interest to be addressed with SPLOST revenue such as possible traffic flow improvements intended to benefit everyone."
The City of Calhoun’s LOST saw a distribution of $475,976 in January, up from $420,290 in December, but down from $447,476 a year ago.
Both Education Local Option Sales Tax totals were down slightly compared to December The county’s ELOST came in at $852,682, up from $772,318 in December, but down slightly from $831,016 in January 2021. City ELOST for January was $544,363, up from $485,642 in December, and up over $504,907 in January of last year.
For Fairmount, its January LOST dollars totaled $17,994, up from $15,794 the month before, but down slightly from $16,938 the same time last year. Resaca’s LOST came in at $22,514 for January, up from $19,898 in December, and up even more from $13,029 a year ago.
Finally, The City of Plainville’s LOST collection was $8,253 in January, up from $7,311 in December. Plainville wasn’t part of last January's sales tax distribution.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation. Calhoun Times staff contributed to the local information.