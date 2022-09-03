Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for September 3, 2022 Sep 3, 2022 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cracker Barrel100 Cracker Barrel RoadInspection date: August 30Score: 94Last Score: 91Prior Score: 91Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed interior of ice box at server station soiled.♦ Observed sanitizer bucket in kitchen not at proper minimum levels per manufacturer recommendations.♦ Observed interior of microwave heavily soiled.♦ Observed in-use utensil stored in standing water less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit, water measured at 120 degrees Fahrenheit.♦ Observed interior of chef base drawer cooler and cooler handles soiled with accumulation of food residue.Mango Mix335 South Wall StreetInspection date: August 25Score: 100Last Score: N/APrior Score: N/AInspector’s notes: None. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Grand Jury indictments for Aug. 24 Arrest records from the August 31, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Arrest records from the August 24, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Northwest Georgia Fair Sept. 9-17 Calhoun gets big comeback win over Gardendale Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.