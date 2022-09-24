Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for September 24, 2022 Sep 24, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Subway1512 Red Bud Road, Suite 5Inspection date: Sept. 21Score: 91Last Score: 100Prior Score: 91Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at prep-top cooler without active time control.♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at reach-in cooler without active time control.Buffalo Luke’s273 Highway 53Inspection date: Sept. 21Score: 100Last Score: 96Prior Score: 91Inspector’s notes: None.Denny’s288 Resaca Beach BoulevardInspection date: Sept. 19Score: 99Last Score: 72Prior Score: 89Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed multiple tiles throughout the kitchen broken. Observed multiple areas throughout the kitchen needing to be grouted.♦ Observed floor under standing equipment needing to be cleaned at a higher frequency.♦ Observed exposed wires at walk-in freezer door.♦ Observed wall opening by walk-in cooler.Niko’s Grill1444 Highway 41Inspection date: Sept. 19Score: 96Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed no Certified Food Safety Manager for establishment. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Calhoun woman dies from falling off cliff in Maine Curtis Parkway Dollar General robbed Monday night American Pickers to film in Georgia Arrest records from the Sept. 21, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for September 17, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.