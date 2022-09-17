Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for September 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Applebee’s1008 Highway 53Inspection date: Sept. 13Score: 93Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed dishwasher sanitizer concentration not at proper minimum levels per manufacturers recommendations.♦ Observed rice scoop with encrusted material.♦ Observed wet wiping towels for dining room tables stored at server station outside of sanitizer solution.Little Caesars724 Highway 53Inspection date: Sept. 12Score: 95Last Score: 96Prior Score: 82Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed handwashing sinks used for purposes other than handwashing.♦ Observed employee cell phone stored on food prep surface.Gordon County Nutrition901 N Wall StreetInspection date: Sept. 12Score: 96Last Score: 100Prior Score: N/AInspector’s notes:♦ Observed no handwashing soap at handwashing sink.Starbucks605 Highway 53Inspection date: Sept. 9Score: 100Last Score: 96Prior Score: 94Inspector’s notes: None.Cook Out610 Highway 53Inspection date: Sept. 9Score: 95Last Score: 96Prior Score: 95Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed buildup on soda dispensing nozzles in the dine-in area and drive-thru.♦ Observed wire shelving over three compartment sink soiled.♦ Observed food debris in reach-in cooler, on reach-in cooler gaskets, and on drive-thru storage table.♦ Observed build-up of grease on sides of equipment. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Friday morning shooting near Shannon leaves one man dead, another hospitalized American Pickers to film in Georgia Northwest Georgia Fair Sept. 9-17 Arrest records from the September 14, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Miller Ferry Road industrial zoning hearing tabled Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.