Gordon Central High School

335 Warrior Path.

Inspection date: Sept. 21

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes: None.

Ashworth Middle School

333 Newtown Road.

Inspection date: Sept. 21

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Longhorn Steakhouse

1301 Lovers Lane.

Inspection date: Sept. 20

Score: 87

Last Score: 90

Prior Score: 88

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed soil buildup on inside of ice bin and ice machine.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS foods above 41 degrees at serving line.

Calhoun Middle/High School

315 S River St.

Inspection date: Sept. 20

Score: 96

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 97

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed buildup of slime on water and ice dispenser nozzles.

IHOP

742 Highway 53.

Inspection date: Sept. 17

Score: 71

Last Score: 84

Prior Score: 83

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed evidence of employee eating in food preparation or other non-designated area.

♦ Observed a food employee with gloved hands handle/touch (raw shelled eggs) and then handled/touched ready-to-eat food (sausage) with the same gloved hands.

♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice machine.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items in reach-in cooler unit above 41 degrees.

♦ Observed back door of establishment with openings on the bottom right of door.

♦ Observed multiple live roaches throughout facility.

Crazy Acres Bar & Grill

3443 Rome Road.

Inspection date: Sept. 16

Score: 100

Last Score: 87

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Belwood Elementary School

590 Belwood Road.

Inspection date: Sept. 16

Score: 96

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed hot water sanitizing dishmachine final rinse not reaching proper temperature at manifold.

Sonoraville High School

7430 Fairmount Highway.

Inspection date: Sept. 14

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Ameer’s Mediterranean Grill

203 Richardson Road, Suite 110.

Inspection date: Sept. 14

Score: 91

Last Score: 95

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed mechanical dishwasher chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum concentration per manufacturer recommendation.

♦ Observed sauce made in-house (lebanon sauce) cooling in a tightly sealed container.

♦ Observed raw shrimp thawing in standing water.

♦ Observed single use food containers reused for storage of TCS food items.

