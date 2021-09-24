Gordon Central High School
335 Warrior Path.
Inspection date: Sept. 21
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: None.
Ashworth Middle School
333 Newtown Road.
Inspection date: Sept. 21
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Longhorn Steakhouse
1301 Lovers Lane.
Inspection date: Sept. 20
Score: 87
Last Score: 90
Prior Score: 88
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed soil buildup on inside of ice bin and ice machine.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS foods above 41 degrees at serving line.
Calhoun Middle/High School
315 S River St.
Inspection date: Sept. 20
Score: 96
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 97
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed buildup of slime on water and ice dispenser nozzles.
IHOP
742 Highway 53.
Inspection date: Sept. 17
Score: 71
Last Score: 84
Prior Score: 83
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed evidence of employee eating in food preparation or other non-designated area.
♦ Observed a food employee with gloved hands handle/touch (raw shelled eggs) and then handled/touched ready-to-eat food (sausage) with the same gloved hands.
♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice machine.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items in reach-in cooler unit above 41 degrees.
♦ Observed back door of establishment with openings on the bottom right of door.
♦ Observed multiple live roaches throughout facility.
Crazy Acres Bar & Grill
3443 Rome Road.
Inspection date: Sept. 16
Score: 100
Last Score: 87
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Belwood Elementary School
590 Belwood Road.
Inspection date: Sept. 16
Score: 96
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed hot water sanitizing dishmachine final rinse not reaching proper temperature at manifold.
Sonoraville High School
7430 Fairmount Highway.
Inspection date: Sept. 14
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Ameer’s Mediterranean Grill
203 Richardson Road, Suite 110.
Inspection date: Sept. 14
Score: 91
Last Score: 95
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed mechanical dishwasher chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum concentration per manufacturer recommendation.
♦ Observed sauce made in-house (lebanon sauce) cooling in a tightly sealed container.
♦ Observed raw shrimp thawing in standing water.
♦ Observed single use food containers reused for storage of TCS food items.