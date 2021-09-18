Sonoraville Elementary School
7320 Fairmount Highway
Inspection date: Sept. 14
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Bowman’s Restaurant & Catering
868 County Line Road
Inspection date: Sept. 10
Score: 100
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Red Bud Middle School
821 Hunts Gin Road
Inspection date: Sept. 10
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Red Bud Elementary School
4151 Red Bud Road
Inspection date: Sept. 10
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Anejo Grill
131 N Park Street
Inspection date: Sept. 9
Score: 92
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed mechanical dishwasher chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.
♦ Observed salsa stored past disposal date marked.
♦ Observed salsa container label with incorrect food item.
Southern Creamery Co.
2573 US Highway 411
Inspection date: Sept. 9
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: None.
Calhoun Complex
101 & 102 Raymond King Drive
Inspection date: Sept. 8
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.