Sonoraville Elementary School

7320 Fairmount Highway

Inspection date: Sept. 14

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Bowman’s Restaurant & Catering

868 County Line Road

Inspection date: Sept. 10

Score: 100

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Red Bud Middle School

821 Hunts Gin Road

Inspection date: Sept. 10

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Red Bud Elementary School

4151 Red Bud Road

Inspection date: Sept. 10

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Anejo Grill

131 N Park Street

Inspection date: Sept. 9

Score: 92

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed mechanical dishwasher chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.

♦ Observed salsa stored past disposal date marked.

♦ Observed salsa container label with incorrect food item.

Southern Creamery Co.

2573 US Highway 411

Inspection date: Sept. 9

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes: None.

Calhoun Complex

101 & 102 Raymond King Drive

Inspection date: Sept. 8

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

