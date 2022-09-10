Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Sept. 10, 2022 Sep 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Starbucks225 Lovers LaneInspection date: September 7Score: 100Last Score: 96Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None.Giustino’s Base of Operations100 Peters Street, Suite 3Inspection date: September 7Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: N/AInspector’s notes: None.Giustino’s Mobile Unit100 Peters StreetInspection date: September 7Score: 91Last Score: 100Prior Score: N/AInspector’s notes:♦ Observed TCS foods (butter, shrimp (raw)) in reach-in cooler not under active time control greater than 41 degrees.♦ Observed TCS food items (chicken and alfredo sauce) in steam well not under active time control held under 135 degrees.El Pueblito206 Park AvenueInspection date: September 6Score: 87Last Score: 94Prior Score: 80Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed dented cans.♦ Observed mechanical dishwasher sanitizer not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.♦ Observed mechanical dishwasher sanitizer not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.Denny’s288 Resaca Beach BoulevardInspection date: September 2Score: 72Last Score: 89Prior Score: 87Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods and ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler.♦ Observed interior of microwave heavily soiled.♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees in prep-top cooler without active time control.♦ Observed several TCS food items (diced tomatoes, pico) with discard date of 9/1 and inspection performed on 9/2.♦ Observed interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue.♦ Observed cooler unit handles with encrusted material.♦ Observed lid of ice machine heavily soiled.♦ Observed multiple tiles throughout the kitchen broken.♦ Observed floor under standing equipment throughout facility heavily soiled. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Weekend packed with events Arrest records from the September 7, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Proposed Miller Ferry Road industrial project has neighbors concerned County gets broadband progress update Jury list for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.