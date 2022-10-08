Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for October 8, 2022 Oct 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gordon Health Care1280 Mauldin RoadInspection date: October 5Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None.Dat Cajun Momma (Base of Operation)1123 SW Franklin RoadInspection date: October 4Score: 96Last Score: 100Prior Score: N/AInspector’s notes:♦ Observed no Certified Food Safety Manager for establishment.Dat Cajun Momma (Unit)1123 SW Franklin RoadInspection date: October 4Score: 96Last Score: 100Prior Score: N/AInspector’s notes:♦ Observed no Certified Food Safety Manager for establishment.Max Tolbert School1435 Hall Memorial RoadInspection date: October 3Score: 100Last Score: 91Prior Score: 96Inspector’s notes: None.Red Bud Elementary School4151 Red Bud RoadInspection date: September 30Score: 96Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed handwashing sink in dish room without paper towels. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Motorcyclist dies following Friday wreck on Line Street Two Texas men arrested for child molestation at Calhoun motel Arrest records from the October 5, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Arrest records from the Sept. 28, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for October 1, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.