Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for October 29, 2022

IHOP
742 Highway 53
Inspection date: October 26
Score: 81
Last Score: 85
Prior Score: 87
Inspector's notes:
♦ Observed absence of paper towels at handwashing sink in employee restroom.
♦ Observed buildup of juice and soda on dispensing nozzles.
♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice machine.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items in reach-in cooler and prep-top cooler unit above 41 degrees without active time control.

Ashworth Middle School
333 Newtown Road
Inspection date: October 25
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector's notes: None.

Gordon Central High School
335 Warrior Path
Inspection date: October 25
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector's notes: None.

Zaxby's
645 Highway 53
Inspection date: October 25
Score: 95
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 91
Inspector's notes:
♦ Observed sanitizer buckets not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.
♦ Observed multiple food containers stored as clean with old date labels stuck to them.
♦ Observed drink nozzles of sweet tea urn with buildup.
♦ Observed interior of reach-in coolers and metal racks used to store fryer baskets not cleaned at a frequency to prevent accumulation of soil residue.
♦ Observed outer area of ice chute with soil residue.

W.L. Swain School
2505 Rome Road
Inspection date: October 24
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector's notes: None.