Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for October 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Belwood Elementary590 Belwood RoadInspection date: October 19Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 96Inspector’s notes: None.China Place136 West Belmont DriveInspection date: October 18Score: 87Last Score: 80Prior Score: 84Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed multiple boxes of raw shelled eggs stored directly over ready-to eat foods (leafy greens) and raw chicken stored over raw beef in walk-in cooler.♦ Observed rice cooker with heavy buildup on exterior surfaces.♦ Observed flour scoop with flour stuck to the scoop.♦ Observed multiple employees food items not stored separately in walk-in cooler and throughout the kitchen.Christian and Jake’s Bistro555 Highway 53Inspection date: October 18Score: 96Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed buildup in container used to hold ice scoops. Observed can opener with buildup.Calhoun Middle/High School315 South River StreetInspection date: October 18Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 96Inspector’s notes: None.Gordon Early Childhood Learning Center7414 Fairmount HighwayInspection date: October 17Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Plenty of Saturday events scheduled Work begins on Cartersville Commerce Center, large Gordon project on hold. Arrest records from the October 19, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Jury list for Monday, Oct. 24 2022 Arrest records from the October 12, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.