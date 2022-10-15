Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for October 15, 2022 Oct 15, 2022 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High Point Salon & Health Bar120 Cornerstone Way, Suite 2Inspection date: October 12Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 98Inspector’s notes:♦ No TCS foods at facility.The Sweet Table201 S Wall StreetInspection date: October 12Score: 92Last Score: 100Prior Score: N/AInspector’s notes:♦ Observed handwash sink not accessible for employee use at all times, handwash sink had water pitcher placed in sink.♦ Observed sanitizer bucket not at proper minimum sanitizer concentration per manufacturers recommendations. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Motorcyclist dies following Friday wreck on Line Street Arrest records from the October 12, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Miller Ferry zoning hearing Oct. 17 Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for October 8, 2022 City approves alcohol license, street closures Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.