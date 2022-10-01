Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for October 1, 2022 Oct 1, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Calhoun Complex101 and 102 Raymond King DriveInspection date: September 28Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None.Firehouse1131 S Wall StreetInspection date: September 26Score: 90Last Score: 94Prior Score: 89Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed no certified food safety manager (CFSM) for establishment.♦ Observed buildup of debris on drink dispensing nozzle.♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled.Calhoun Early Learning Academy380 Barrett RoadInspection date: September 26Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: N/AInspector’s notes: None.Dairy Queen288 Highway 53Inspection date: September 23Score: 100Last Score: 96Prior Score: 91Inspector’s notes: None.Mango Mix355 S Wall StreetInspection date: September 23Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: N/AInspector’s notes: None. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Arrest records from the Sept. 28, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Misty Lewis honored for bravery after thwarting kidnapping Calhoun woman dies from falling off cliff in Maine Late stop, early turnovers propel Jackets Arrest records from the Sept. 21, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.