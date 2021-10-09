Peng’s Pavilion
1120 S Wall St.
Inspection date: Oct. 5
Score: 96
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 91
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed soil buildup inside of ice-bin.
W.L. Swain School
2505 Rome Road.
Inspection date: Oct. 1
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Gordon Early Childhood Learning Center
7414 Fairmount Highway.
Inspection date: Sept. 30
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Georgia Cumberland Academy
397 Academy Drive.
Inspection date: Oct. 1
Score: 91
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 95
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at reach-in cooler with no active time control.
IHOP
742 Highway 53.
Inspection date: Sept. 29
Score: 87
Last Score: 71
Prior Score: 84
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice machine.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items in reach-in cooler unit and prep-top cooler unit above 41 degrees without active time control.
Grand Stanz
1052 Red Bud Road.
Inspection date: Sept. 29
Score: 82
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 65
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed food service employees handle ready-to-eat food (biscuits) with bare hands while transferring them from baking pan to display case.
♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees at the steam well.