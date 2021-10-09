Peng’s Pavilion

1120 S Wall St.

Inspection date: Oct. 5

Score: 96

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed soil buildup inside of ice-bin.

W.L. Swain School

2505 Rome Road.

Inspection date: Oct. 1

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Gordon Early Childhood Learning Center

7414 Fairmount Highway.

Inspection date: Sept. 30

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Georgia Cumberland Academy

397 Academy Drive.

Inspection date: Oct. 1

Score: 91

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 95

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at reach-in cooler with no active time control.

IHOP

742 Highway 53.

Inspection date: Sept. 29

Score: 87

Last Score: 71

Prior Score: 84

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice machine.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items in reach-in cooler unit and prep-top cooler unit above 41 degrees without active time control.

Grand Stanz

1052 Red Bud Road.

Inspection date: Sept. 29

Score: 82

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 65

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed food service employees handle ready-to-eat food (biscuits) with bare hands while transferring them from baking pan to display case.

♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees at the steam well.

0
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you