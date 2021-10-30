Red Roof Inn & Suites Breakfast
189 Jameson St.
Inspection date: Oct. 22
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: Due to COVID-19, limited breakfast food items.
Super 8 Breakfast
115 Hampton Drive.
Inspection date: Oct. 22
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: Due to COVID-19, limited breakfast food items.
Baymont Inn & Suites Breakfast
125 Hampton Drive.
Inspection date: Oct. 22
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: Due to COVID-19, limited breakfast food items.
Hardee’s
701 Highway 53.
Inspection date: Oct. 21
Score: 84
Last Score: 80
Prior Score: 84
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed beverage dispenser nozzles at drive-thru and dine-in with encrusted material.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items without active time control.
♦ Observed multiple cartons of milk in reach in cooler expired.
Burger King #2769
905 S. Wall St.
Inspection date: Oct. 20
Score: 100
Last Score: N/A
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: None.
Boriken Restaurant
100 Peters St., Suite 8.
Inspection date: Oct. 20
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: None.
Panda Express
757 Highway 53.
Inspection date: Oct. 19
Score: 91
Last Score: 87
Prior Score: 95
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees at the steam table without active time control.
Dunkin Donuts
675 Highway 53.
Inspection date: Oct. 19
Score: 93
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 95
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed multiple coffee dispenser nozzles with build-up.
♦ Observed multiple containers of milk in reach in cooler expired.
Jerusalem Grill
1444 N. US Highway 41, Suite B.
Inspection date: Oct. 18
Score: 96
Last Score: 83
Prior Score: 89
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed hand washing sink at food prep area not supplied with hot water.
Taqueria Placeritos
901 N. Wall St., Suite B.
Inspection date: Oct. 18
Score: 96
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed encrusted material on drink dispensing nozzles.
Captain D’s #3560
463 Highway 53.
Inspection date: Oct. 15
Score: 96
Last Score: 88
Prior Score: 87
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed soil buildup in interior of ice machine.
♦ Observed soil buildup on soda dispensing nozzles.
♦ Observed interior of microwaves with food debris.
World of Wings
171 W. Belmont Drive, Suite 7.
Inspection date: Oct. 14
Score: 82
Last Score: 80
Prior Score: 83
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed food employee handling ready to eat food with their bare hands during the inspection.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items in walk-in cooler above 41 degrees without active time control.
Teriyaki Chef
474 Red Bud Road.
Inspection date: Oct. 13
Score: 89
Last Score: 87
Prior Score: 72
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed expired Food Manager Certification.
♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled.
♦ Observed sanitizer in 3 compartment sink and mechanical dishwasher not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer.
♦ Observed mechanical dishwasher sanitizer solution not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer.
♦ Observed rodent droppings on floor at dry storage area.