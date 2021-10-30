Red Roof Inn & Suites Breakfast

189 Jameson St.

Inspection date: Oct. 22

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: Due to COVID-19, limited breakfast food items.

Super 8 Breakfast

115 Hampton Drive.

Inspection date: Oct. 22

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: Due to COVID-19, limited breakfast food items.

Baymont Inn & Suites Breakfast

125 Hampton Drive.

Inspection date: Oct. 22

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: Due to COVID-19, limited breakfast food items.

Hardee’s

701 Highway 53.

Inspection date: Oct. 21

Score: 84

Last Score: 80

Prior Score: 84

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed beverage dispenser nozzles at drive-thru and dine-in with encrusted material.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items without active time control.

♦ Observed multiple cartons of milk in reach in cooler expired.

Burger King #2769

905 S. Wall St.

Inspection date: Oct. 20

Score: 100

Last Score: N/A

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes: None.

Boriken Restaurant

100 Peters St., Suite 8.

Inspection date: Oct. 20

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes: None.

Panda Express

757 Highway 53.

Inspection date: Oct. 19

Score: 91

Last Score: 87

Prior Score: 95

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees at the steam table without active time control.

Dunkin Donuts

675 Highway 53.

Inspection date: Oct. 19

Score: 93

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 95

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed multiple coffee dispenser nozzles with build-up.

♦ Observed multiple containers of milk in reach in cooler expired.

Jerusalem Grill

1444 N. US Highway 41, Suite B.

Inspection date: Oct. 18

Score: 96

Last Score: 83

Prior Score: 89

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed hand washing sink at food prep area not supplied with hot water.

Taqueria Placeritos

901 N. Wall St., Suite B.

Inspection date: Oct. 18

Score: 96

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed encrusted material on drink dispensing nozzles.

Captain D’s #3560

463 Highway 53.

Inspection date: Oct. 15

Score: 96

Last Score: 88

Prior Score: 87

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed soil buildup in interior of ice machine.

♦ Observed soil buildup on soda dispensing nozzles.

♦ Observed interior of microwaves with food debris.

World of Wings

171 W. Belmont Drive, Suite 7.

Inspection date: Oct. 14

Score: 82

Last Score: 80

Prior Score: 83

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed food employee handling ready to eat food with their bare hands during the inspection.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items in walk-in cooler above 41 degrees without active time control.

Teriyaki Chef

474 Red Bud Road.

Inspection date: Oct. 13

Score: 89

Last Score: 87

Prior Score: 72

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed expired Food Manager Certification.

♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled.

♦ Observed sanitizer in 3 compartment sink and mechanical dishwasher not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer.

♦ Observed mechanical dishwasher sanitizer solution not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer.

♦ Observed rodent droppings on floor at dry storage area.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you