Great Wall Restaurant

1120 N Wall St.

Inspection date: Sept. 28

Score: 96

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed interior of ice machine not cleaned at a frequency necessary to maintain food-contact surfaces clean to sight and touch.

Boriken Restaurant

100 Peters Street, Suite 8

Inspection date: Sept. 27

Score: 100

Last Score: N/A

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes: Opening inspection. No TCS foods at facility at time of inspection.

Nana’s Home Cooking

220 S Wall St.

Inspection date: Sept. 24

Score: 100

Last Score: N/A

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes: None.

Taco House

803 S Wall St.

Inspection date: Sept. 24

Score: 83

Last Score: 90

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed expired Food Manager Certification.

♦ Observed food service employee wash hands at vegetable prep sink.

♦ Observed scouring pad in handwashing sink at beginning of inspection.

♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food item below 135 degrees at prep line.

Mr. Sumo

408 Court St.

Inspection date: Sept. 23

Score: 91

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed cooked TCS food (shrimp tempura) not cooled from 135F to 41F within six hours.

Duke’s

1202 Dews Pond Road, Suite 2.

Inspection date: Sept. 21

Score: 86

Last Score: 93

Prior Score: 86

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed employee drink (without straw) stored on food prep surface at beginning of inspection.

♦ Observed improper cooling time/temperature parameters of TCS food items.

♦ Observed deep fryer skimmer with handle in disrepair and no longer able to be properly cleaned.

