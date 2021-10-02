Great Wall Restaurant
1120 N Wall St.
Inspection date: Sept. 28
Score: 96
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed interior of ice machine not cleaned at a frequency necessary to maintain food-contact surfaces clean to sight and touch.
Boriken Restaurant
100 Peters Street, Suite 8
Inspection date: Sept. 27
Score: 100
Last Score: N/A
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: Opening inspection. No TCS foods at facility at time of inspection.
Nana’s Home Cooking
220 S Wall St.
Inspection date: Sept. 24
Score: 100
Last Score: N/A
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: None.
Taco House
803 S Wall St.
Inspection date: Sept. 24
Score: 83
Last Score: 90
Prior Score: 91
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed expired Food Manager Certification.
♦ Observed food service employee wash hands at vegetable prep sink.
♦ Observed scouring pad in handwashing sink at beginning of inspection.
♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food item below 135 degrees at prep line.
Mr. Sumo
408 Court St.
Inspection date: Sept. 23
Score: 91
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed cooked TCS food (shrimp tempura) not cooled from 135F to 41F within six hours.
Duke’s
1202 Dews Pond Road, Suite 2.
Inspection date: Sept. 21
Score: 86
Last Score: 93
Prior Score: 86
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed employee drink (without straw) stored on food prep surface at beginning of inspection.
♦ Observed improper cooling time/temperature parameters of TCS food items.
♦ Observed deep fryer skimmer with handle in disrepair and no longer able to be properly cleaned.