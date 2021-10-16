Teriyaki Chef

474 Red Bud Road.

Inspection date: Oct. 13

Score: 89

Last Score: 87

Prior Score: 72

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed expired Food Manager Certification.

♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled.

♦ Observed sanitizer in 3 compartment sink and mechanical dishwasher not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer.

♦ Observed mechanical dishwasher sanitizer solution not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer.

♦ Observed rodent droppings on floor at dry storage area.

Chuckwagon Restaurant

1446 Highway 41.

Inspection date: Oct. 7

Score: 96

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 92

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed expired Food Manager Certification.

Calhoun Health Care Center

1387 Highway 41.

Inspection date: Oct. 7

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes: None.

Nana’s Home Cooking

220 S Wall St.

Inspection date: Oct. 6

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes: None.

Tokyo Steakhouse

201 W Belmont Drive, Suite 1.

Inspection date: Oct. 5

Score: 96

Last Score: 87

Prior Score: 78

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed no certified food safety manager (CFSM) for establishment.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you