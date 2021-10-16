Teriyaki Chef
474 Red Bud Road.
Inspection date: Oct. 13
Score: 89
Last Score: 87
Prior Score: 72
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed expired Food Manager Certification.
♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled.
♦ Observed sanitizer in 3 compartment sink and mechanical dishwasher not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer.
♦ Observed mechanical dishwasher sanitizer solution not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer.
♦ Observed rodent droppings on floor at dry storage area.
Chuckwagon Restaurant
1446 Highway 41.
Inspection date: Oct. 7
Score: 96
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 92
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed expired Food Manager Certification.
Calhoun Health Care Center
1387 Highway 41.
Inspection date: Oct. 7
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: None.
Nana’s Home Cooking
220 S Wall St.
Inspection date: Oct. 6
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: None.
Tokyo Steakhouse
201 W Belmont Drive, Suite 1.
Inspection date: Oct. 5
Score: 96
Last Score: 87
Prior Score: 78
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed no certified food safety manager (CFSM) for establishment.