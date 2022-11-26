Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for November 26, 2022 Nov 26, 2022 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hardee’s701 Highway 53Inspection date: November 17Score: 92Last Score: 91Prior Score: 84Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed interior of ice machine heavily soiled.♦ Observed interior of microwave heavily soiled.♦ Observed cooked sausage cooling in tightly wrapped saran wrap.♦ Observed encrusted material on cooler handle and food debris on freezer floor. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Chipotle still aims for winter opening, mid-December possible Arrest records from the November 23, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times The Rocket gas station, Tameca's Kitchen aim for winter openings Arrest records from the November 16, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Harvest Outreach to provide Thanksgiving dinner to those in need Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.