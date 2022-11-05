Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Nov. 5, 2022 Nov 5, 2022 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Sumo408 Court StreetInspection date: October 27Score: 90Last Score: 83Prior Score: 91Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees at rice maker without active time control.♦ Observed employee phones stored on food prep areas.♦ Observed cell phone charger and other employee items stored with condiments for restaurant use. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Calhoun man facing molestation, rape charges Plenty of Halloween events this weekend Arrest records from the November 2, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Arrest records from the October 26, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Northwest Georgia families still hoping to find missing loved ones Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.