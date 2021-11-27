Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Nov. 27, 2021 Nov 27, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subway200 Highway 53Inspection date: Nov. 22Score: 91Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed TCS food above 41 degrees without active time control at prep-top cooler.♦ Observed TCS food item above 41 degrees without active time control at reach-in cooler at drive-thru area and unit thermometer reading 42 degrees.Taqueria el Manantial100 E May StreetInspection date: Nov. 19Score: 96Last Score: 100Prior Score: 99Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed buildup of slime in the interior of ice machine.Fairmount Drugs2688 Highway 411Inspection date: Nov. 17Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 97Inspector’s notes: None.Quality Inn Breakfast1204 Red Bud RoadInspection date: Nov. 15Score: 91Last Score: 100Prior Score: 90Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items in reach-in cooler above 41 degrees without active time control.La Quinta Inn Breakfast150 Cracker Barrel RoadInspection date: Nov. 15Score: 92Last Score: 83Prior Score: 91Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed chlorine sanitizer at 3 compartment sink not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.♦ Observed open gallon of milk stored in reach-in cooler without date marking.Open Frame123 Columbus CircleInspection date: Nov. 12Score: 87Last Score: 96Prior Score: 91Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods and ready-to-eat foods in reach-in cooler, bagged sandwich bread stored directly on raw shelled eggs.♦ Observed 3 compartment sink and sanitizer spray bottle with chlorine sanitizer not at proper concentration per manufacturers recommendations.♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled.Gordon County Justice Center2700 Highway 41Inspection date: Nov. 12Score: 92Last Score: 87Prior Score: 94Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed interior of ice machine not cleaned at a frequency necessary to maintain food-contact surfaces clean to sight and touch.♦ Observed mac-n-cheese with ham in walk-in cooler with prep date of 11/4 and discard date of 11/14.♦ Observed cooked chicken in reach-in cooler with prep date of 11/4 and discard date of 11/14. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Three small children abandoned at Calhoun truck stop Calhoun Times, others, suing tech giants Google and Facebook Jackets score late to hold off Ware County AdventHealth Gordon relaxes visitor policy Calhoun faces familiar foe in second round Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.