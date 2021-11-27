Subway

200 Highway 53

Inspection date: Nov. 22

Score: 91

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed TCS food above 41 degrees without active time control at prep-top cooler.

♦ Observed TCS food item above 41 degrees without active time control at reach-in cooler at drive-thru area and unit thermometer reading 42 degrees.

Taqueria el Manantial

100 E May Street

Inspection date: Nov. 19

Score: 96

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 99

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed buildup of slime in the interior of ice machine.

Fairmount Drugs

2688 Highway 411

Inspection date: Nov. 17

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 97

Inspector’s notes: None.

Quality Inn Breakfast

1204 Red Bud Road

Inspection date: Nov. 15

Score: 91

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 90

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items in reach-in cooler above 41 degrees without active time control.

La Quinta Inn Breakfast

150 Cracker Barrel Road

Inspection date: Nov. 15

Score: 92

Last Score: 83

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed chlorine sanitizer at 3 compartment sink not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.

♦ Observed open gallon of milk stored in reach-in cooler without date marking.

Open Frame

123 Columbus Circle

Inspection date: Nov. 12

Score: 87

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods and ready-to-eat foods in reach-in cooler, bagged sandwich bread stored directly on raw shelled eggs.

♦ Observed 3 compartment sink and sanitizer spray bottle with chlorine sanitizer not at proper concentration per manufacturers recommendations.

♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled.

Gordon County Justice Center

2700 Highway 41

Inspection date: Nov. 12

Score: 92

Last Score: 87

Prior Score: 94

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed interior of ice machine not cleaned at a frequency necessary to maintain food-contact surfaces clean to sight and touch.

♦ Observed mac-n-cheese with ham in walk-in cooler with prep date of 11/4 and discard date of 11/14.

♦ Observed cooked chicken in reach-in cooler with prep date of 11/4 and discard date of 11/14.

