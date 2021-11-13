Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Nov. 13, 2021 Nov 13, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comfort Inn & Suites Breakfast1033 Fairmount Highway.Inspection date: Nov. 9Score: 96Last Score: 100Prior Score: 99Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed interior of microwave soiled.Burger King905 S Wall St.Inspection date: Nov. 8Score: 83Last Score: 100Prior Score: N/AInspector’s notes:♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice bin.♦ Observed TCS food items above 41 degrees in cold holding units without active time control.♦ Observed excessive build-up under standing equipment in dry storage area and drive-thru area.♦ Observed rodent activity as evidenced by rodent droppings found in dry storage area.Calhoun AOK Campground2523 Red Bud Road.Inspection date: Nov. 5Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None.Domino’s Pizza430 Red Bud Road.Inspection date: Nov. 5Score: 100Last Score: 83Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None.AdventHealth Gordon1035 Red Bud Road.Inspection date: Nov. 4Score: 100Last Score: 96Prior Score: 93Inspector’s notes: None.Gordon Nutrition Center150 Cambridge Court.Inspection date: Nov. 3Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Georgia’s daylight saving time law won’t stop switch to standard time Gordon Record, Nov. 6, 2021 EPA recognizes Calhoun trucking company for environmental responsibility "Christmas at Last" returns to the HAC Gordon County Grand Jury report, Nov. 10, 2021 Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.