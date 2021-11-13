Comfort Inn & Suites Breakfast

1033 Fairmount Highway.

Inspection date: Nov. 9

Score: 96

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 99

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed interior of microwave soiled.

Burger King

905 S Wall St.

Inspection date: Nov. 8

Score: 83

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice bin.

♦ Observed TCS food items above 41 degrees in cold holding units without active time control.

♦ Observed excessive build-up under standing equipment in dry storage area and drive-thru area.

♦ Observed rodent activity as evidenced by rodent droppings found in dry storage area.

Calhoun AOK Campground

2523 Red Bud Road.

Inspection date: Nov. 5

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Domino’s Pizza

430 Red Bud Road.

Inspection date: Nov. 5

Score: 100

Last Score: 83

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

AdventHealth Gordon

1035 Red Bud Road.

Inspection date: Nov. 4

Score: 100

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 93

Inspector’s notes: None.

Gordon Nutrition Center

150 Cambridge Court.

Inspection date: Nov. 3

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you