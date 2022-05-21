Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gordon County Justice Center2700 Highway 41Inspection date: May 18Score: 96Last Score: 92Prior Score: 87Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed absence of hand soap at handwashing in pain kitchen.♦ Observed hand sink in inmate restroom not stocked with soap.Burger King905 S Wall StreetInspection date: May 18Score: 100Last Score: 82Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None.Country Cabin Sweets-n-Treats (Unit)1514 Reeves Station RoadInspection date: May 16Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes:♦ No TCS foods within facility at time of inspection.Base of Operation for County Cabin Sweets-n-Treats1514 Reeves Station RoadInspection date: May 16Score: 100Last Score: 97Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes:♦ No TCS food items within facility at time of inspection.Copper Creek Grill3912 Millers Ferry RoadInspection date: May 16Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes:♦ No TCS foods within facility at time of inspection. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Bartow I-75 chase ends with fatal crash in Sonoraville Calhoun man killed in single-vehicle I-75 wreck Resaca man indicted on child molestation charges Jury list for Monday, May 23, 2022 County approves 120-unit townhome development off Harris Beamer Road Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.