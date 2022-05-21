Gordon County Justice Center

2700 Highway 41

Inspection date: May 18

Score: 96

Last Score: 92

Prior Score: 87

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed absence of hand soap at handwashing in pain kitchen.

♦ Observed hand sink in inmate restroom not stocked with soap.

Burger King

905 S Wall Street

Inspection date: May 18

Score: 100

Last Score: 82

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Country Cabin Sweets-n-Treats (Unit)

1514 Reeves Station Road

Inspection date: May 16

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ No TCS foods within facility at time of inspection.

Base of Operation for County Cabin Sweets-n-Treats

1514 Reeves Station Road

Inspection date: May 16

Score: 100

Last Score: 97

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ No TCS food items within facility at time of inspection.

Copper Creek Grill

3912 Millers Ferry Road

Inspection date: May 16

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ No TCS foods within facility at time of inspection.

