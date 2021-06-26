Pizza Hut
267 Highway 53.
Inspection date: June 21
Score: 100
Last Score: 97
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: None.
Taqueria El Manantial
100 E. May St.
Inspection date: June 21
Score: 100
Last Score: 99
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
High Point Salon and Health Bar Inc.
120 Cornerstone Way Suite 2.
Inspection date: June 21
Score: 98
Last Score: 98
Prior Score: 98
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed scoops in multiple food container not stored with handle above top of food within closed container.
♦ Observed food service employee rinse blenders after being sanitized.
Taqueria Rodriguez — mobile unit B
160 Westwind Drive.
Inspection date: June 21.
Score: 97
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed wet wiping cloth laying on counter.
Taqueria Rodriguez — mobile unit A
160 Westwind Drive.
Inspection date: June 21.
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: None.
Burger King
905 S. Wall St.
Inspection date: June 18
Score: 85
Last Score: 95
Prior Score: 95
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS foods above 41 degrees at walk-in cooler.
♦ Observed the ice machine scoop handle stored with handle laying on the ice.
♦ Observed interior of reach-in cooler at chicken breading station with raw chicken debris.
♦ Observed ice bin at drive-thru leaking.
♦ Observed multiple live flies throughout the kitchen.
Dunkin Donuts
675 Highway 53.
Inspection date: June 17
Score: 100
Last Score: 95
Prior Score: 95
Inspector’s notes: None
KC Corner
1877 Fairmount Highway.
Inspection date: June 17
Score: 97
Last Score: 90
Prior Score: 87
Inspector’s notes: Observed wet wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer bucket.
S&J Events and Cafe
455 Belwood Road, Suite 20.
Inspection date: June 16
Score: 100
Last Score: 99
Prior Score: 92
Inspector’s notes: None.
Star Nutrition
237 Highway 53.
Inspection date: June 15
Score: 100
Last Score: N/A
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: No TCS food items in facility.
Thatcher’s BBQ and Grille
1214 N. Wall St.
Inspection date: June 16
Score: 90
Last Score: 84
Prior Score: 91
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed potato salad containers in reach-in cooler not cooled from 135 to 41 degrees within 6 hours.
♦ Observed thatcher sauce not cooled to 41 degrees within 4 hours.
♦ Observed build-up of food debris on non-food contact surface.