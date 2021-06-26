Pizza Hut

267 Highway 53.

Inspection date: June 21

Score: 100

Last Score: 97

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: None.

Taqueria El Manantial

100 E. May St.

Inspection date: June 21

Score: 100

Last Score: 99

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

High Point Salon and Health Bar Inc.

120 Cornerstone Way Suite 2.

Inspection date: June 21

Score: 98

Last Score: 98

Prior Score: 98

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed scoops in multiple food container not stored with handle above top of food within closed container.

♦ Observed food service employee rinse blenders after being sanitized.

Taqueria Rodriguez — mobile unit B

160 Westwind Drive.

Inspection date: June 21.

Score: 97

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed wet wiping cloth laying on counter.

Taqueria Rodriguez — mobile unit A

160 Westwind Drive.

Inspection date: June 21.

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: None.

Burger King

905 S. Wall St.

Inspection date: June 18

Score: 85

Last Score: 95

Prior Score: 95

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS foods above 41 degrees at walk-in cooler.

♦ Observed the ice machine scoop handle stored with handle laying on the ice.

♦ Observed interior of reach-in cooler at chicken breading station with raw chicken debris.

♦ Observed ice bin at drive-thru leaking.

♦ Observed multiple live flies throughout the kitchen.

Dunkin Donuts

675 Highway 53.

Inspection date: June 17

Score: 100

Last Score: 95

Prior Score: 95

Inspector’s notes: None

KC Corner

1877 Fairmount Highway.

Inspection date: June 17

Score: 97

Last Score: 90

Prior Score: 87

Inspector’s notes: Observed wet wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer bucket.

S&J Events and Cafe

455 Belwood Road, Suite 20.

Inspection date: June 16

Score: 100

Last Score: 99

Prior Score: 92

Inspector’s notes: None.

Star Nutrition

237 Highway 53.

Inspection date: June 15

Score: 100

Last Score: N/A

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes: No TCS food items in facility.

Thatcher’s BBQ and Grille

1214 N. Wall St.

Inspection date: June 16

Score: 90

Last Score: 84

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed potato salad containers in reach-in cooler not cooled from 135 to 41 degrees within 6 hours.

♦ Observed thatcher sauce not cooled to 41 degrees within 4 hours.

♦ Observed build-up of food debris on non-food contact surface.

