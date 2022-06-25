Chick-Fil-A

495 Highway 53

Inspection date: June 17

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes: None.

KC Corner

11877 Fairmount Highway

Inspection date: June 16

Score: 91

Last Score: 95

Prior Score: 97

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed TCS food items (cooked wings) in walk-in cooler above 41 degrees without active time control.

