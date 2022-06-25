Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for June 25, 2022 Jun 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chick-Fil-A495 Highway 53Inspection date: June 17Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 91Inspector’s notes: None.KC Corner11877 Fairmount HighwayInspection date: June 16Score: 91Last Score: 95Prior Score: 97Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed TCS food items (cooked wings) in walk-in cooler above 41 degrees without active time control. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Arrest records from the June 22, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Late night chase ends in fatal crash near downtown Arrest records from the June 15, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for June 18, 2022 Local rural broadband work underway Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.