Super Hibachi Buffet

422 W Belmont Drive

Inspection date: June 15

Score: 83

Last Score: 81

Prior Score: 82

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed multiple water bottles in-use throughout the kitchen.

♦ Observed sanitizer bucket with sanitizer concentration below manufacturers recommendations.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees in reach-in cooler.

Wendy’s

659 Highway 53

Inspection date: June 15

Score: 92

Last Score: 81

Prior Score: 82

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed interior of ice machine heavily soiled.

♦ Observed interior of microwave heavily soiled.

♦ Observed medicine bottle (ibuprofen) stored at cookline.

La Quinta Inn Breakfast

150 Cracker Barrel Road

Inspection date: June 14

Score: 96

Last Score: 92

Prior Score: 83

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed a metal pan and parts of the juice machine in the handwashing at the beginning of inspection.

Arby’s

1098 Red Bud Road

Inspection date: June 13

Score: 92

Last Score: 82

Prior Score: 85

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed no Certified Food Safety Manager for establishment.

♦ Observed interior of ice machine with build-up.

Quality Inn Breakfast

1204 Red Bud Road

Inspection date: June 13

Score: 100

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

