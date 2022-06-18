Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for June 18, 2022 Jun 18, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Super Hibachi Buffet422 W Belmont DriveInspection date: June 15Score: 83Last Score: 81Prior Score: 82Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed multiple water bottles in-use throughout the kitchen.♦ Observed sanitizer bucket with sanitizer concentration below manufacturers recommendations.♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees in reach-in cooler.Wendy’s659 Highway 53Inspection date: June 15Score: 92Last Score: 81Prior Score: 82Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed interior of ice machine heavily soiled.♦ Observed interior of microwave heavily soiled.♦ Observed medicine bottle (ibuprofen) stored at cookline.La Quinta Inn Breakfast150 Cracker Barrel RoadInspection date: June 14Score: 96Last Score: 92Prior Score: 83Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed a metal pan and parts of the juice machine in the handwashing at the beginning of inspection.Arby’s1098 Red Bud RoadInspection date: June 13Score: 92Last Score: 82Prior Score: 85Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed no Certified Food Safety Manager for establishment.♦ Observed interior of ice machine with build-up.Quality Inn Breakfast1204 Red Bud RoadInspection date: June 13Score: 100Last Score: 91Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Late night chase ends in fatal crash near downtown Industrial building damaged by large fire Northwest Georgia in foster care crisis Arrest records from the June 15, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Arrest records from the June 8, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.