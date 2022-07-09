Calhoun Coffee Company

103 S Wall Street

Inspection date: July 6

Score: 85

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 99

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed ice scoop holding container not cleaned at a frequency necessary to maintain food-contact surfaces clean to sight and touch.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food item in reach-in cooler above 41 degrees, oat milk 49 degrees and ambient temperature 50 degrees.

Jumpin Jack Zone Indoor Play & Cafe

149 Kelly Court

Inspection date: July 6

Score: 96

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed ready-to-eat, TCS food held more than 24 hours not properly date marked after opening.

Yong Teriyaki

474 Red Bud Road

Inspection date: June 30

Score: 100

Last Score: N/A

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes:

♦ No TCS foods at facility during time of initial inspection.

