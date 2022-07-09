Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for July 9, 2022 Jul 9, 2022 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Calhoun Coffee Company103 S Wall StreetInspection date: July 6Score: 85Last Score: 96Prior Score: 99Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed ice scoop holding container not cleaned at a frequency necessary to maintain food-contact surfaces clean to sight and touch.♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food item in reach-in cooler above 41 degrees, oat milk 49 degrees and ambient temperature 50 degrees.Jumpin Jack Zone Indoor Play & Cafe149 Kelly CourtInspection date: July 6Score: 96Last Score: 100Prior Score: N/AInspector’s notes:♦ Observed ready-to-eat, TCS food held more than 24 hours not properly date marked after opening.Yong Teriyaki474 Red Bud RoadInspection date: June 30Score: 100Last Score: N/APrior Score: N/AInspector’s notes:♦ No TCS foods at facility during time of initial inspection. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Grand Jury indictments for June 30, 2022 Curtis Parkway, Dews Pond Road intersection rework in early design stage -- roundabout possible Most Northwest Georgia counties still struggle economically, per Appalachian Regional Commission report Independence Day weekend packed with events Arrest records from the July 6, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.