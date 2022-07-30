Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for July 30, 2022 Jul 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KFC723 Highway 53Inspection date: July 27Score: 91Last Score: 96Prior Score: 96Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed person in charge not performing duties; employees not properly trained in food safety, including following date marking procedures, as it relates to their assigned duties.♦ Observed drink nozzles with buildup.♦ Observed interior of microwave soiled.♦ Observed broken tiles in the walk-in cooler holding waters.Bradley Farms1052 Red Bud RoadInspection date: July 27Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: N/AInspector’s notes: None.Yong Teriyaki474 Red Bud RoadInspection date: July 26Score: 96Last Score: 100Prior Score: N/AInspector’s notes:♦ Observed sanitizer bucket at waitress station not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.Krystal652 Highway 53Inspection date: July 25Score: 87Last Score: 96Prior Score: 97Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed ice scoops and scoop holding containers at drive thru station and front drink station spoiled.♦ Observed sanitizer buckets throughout the kitchen not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.♦ Observed improper cold holding of multiple TCS food items above 41 degrees in reach in cooler without active time control.Bojangles255 Highway 53Inspection date: July 22Score: 87Last Score: 92Prior Score: 95Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed drink nozzles are drive thru station with buildup.♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled.♦ Observed ice scoop soiled.♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at reach-in cooler without active time control. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now End of an era: Sonic Drive-In changing hands Arrest records from the July 27, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Thurston's Cafe closing, Italian restaurant planned Arrest records from the July 20, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Grand Jury indictments for July 27, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.