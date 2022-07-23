Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for July 23, 2022 Jul 23, 2022 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Taco Bell2234 US Highway 41, Resaca.Inspection date: July 20Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None.Huddle House566 Highway 53Inspection date: July 14Score: 81Last Score: 84Prior Score: 73Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed hot water sanitizing dish machine final rinse not reaching proper temperature per manufacturer recommendations.♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled.♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at reach in cooler without active time control.♦ Observed in-use gallon of milk at reach-in cooler expired, best by date of 07/09 with inspection performed 07/14.♦ Observed multiple live roaches present at the food service facility. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Arrest records from the July 20, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for July 16, 2022 Report: Man stole car, cat from Buc-ee's parking lot Trio recognized by Sheriff for good citizenship Well-known antiques dealer convicted of theft, bail jumping Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.