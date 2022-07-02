Arby’s

756 Highway 53

Inspection date: June 29

Score: 83

Last Score: 92

Prior Score: 94

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed no Certified Food Manager for establishment.

♦ Observed food service employees not washing hands at appropriate times/before donning gloves to initiate a task that involved working with food.

♦ Observed multiple containers of TCS food stored past the disposal date marked.

El Nopal

179 Golden Circle

Inspection date: June 28

Score: 92

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 85

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed cooking utensils in handwashing sink at main kitchen area.

♦ Observed interior of ice bin at server station soiled.

Gondolier Pizza

427 Highway 53

Inspection date: June 24

Score: 96

Last Score: 92

Prior Score: 83

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed encrusted material on drink nozzles and tea dispenser.

Thatcher’s Barbeque and Grille

1214 N Wall Street

Inspection date: June 23

Score: 91

Last Score: 92

Prior Score: 90

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees without active time control in warmer cabinet.

