Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for July 2, 2022 Jul 2, 2022 Arby's756 Highway 53Inspection date: June 29Score: 83Last Score: 92Prior Score: 94Inspector's notes:♦ Observed no Certified Food Manager for establishment.♦ Observed food service employees not washing hands at appropriate times/before donning gloves to initiate a task that involved working with food.♦ Observed multiple containers of TCS food stored past the disposal date marked.El Nopal179 Golden CircleInspection date: June 28Score: 92Last Score: 96Prior Score: 85Inspector's notes:♦ Observed cooking utensils in handwashing sink at main kitchen area.♦ Observed interior of ice bin at server station soiled.Gondolier Pizza427 Highway 53Inspection date: June 24Score: 96Last Score: 92Prior Score: 83Inspector's notes:♦ Observed encrusted material on drink nozzles and tea dispenser.Thatcher's Barbeque and Grille1214 N Wall StreetInspection date: June 23Score: 91Last Score: 92Prior Score: 90Inspector's notes:♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees without active time control in warmer cabinet.