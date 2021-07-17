Yellow Jacket
801 Oothcalooga St.
Inspection date: July 13
Score: 100
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
The Velo Vineyard
106 N. Wall St.
Inspection date: July 13
Score: 96
Last Score: 95
Prior Score: 87
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed expired food manager certification.
Estela’s Taqueria
802 N. Wall St.
Inspection date: July 12
Score: 76
Last Score: 99
Prior Score: 75
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed employee drinks in unapproved containers in kitchen area.
♦ Observed handwashing sink at food prep area lacking soap.
♦ Observed Observed sanitizer bucket and spray bottle of chlorine sanitizing solution not at proper minimum strength.
♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food item below 135 degrees without active time control.
♦ Observed raw frozen chicken thawing in standing water.
Arby’s
756 Highway 53.
Inspection date: July 12
Score: 94
Last Score: 87
Prior Score: 98
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed no bodily fluid cleanup kit or response procedure available at facility.
♦ Observed the most current inspection report is not displayed for public view
♦ Observed in-use utensils for chicken and mozzarella sticks stored with handles touching food.
Huddle House
566 Highway 53.
Inspection date: July 12
Score: 72
Last Score: 80
Prior Score: 48
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed employees not washing hands in-between changing tasks.
♦ Observed drink nozzles with buildup and live ants.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees.
♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees.
♦ Observed container of chili in reach-in cooler with prep date of 6/25 and inspection performed 7/13.
El Rayos
360 S. Piedmont St.
Inspection date: July 7
Score: 99
Last Score: 97
Prior Score: 84
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed lid of ice bin soiled.
McDonald’s
749 Highway 53.
Inspection date: July 7
Score: 96
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed chemical sanitizer in sanitizer buckets not at minimum concentration per manufacturer recommendations.
♦ Observed chemical sanitizer buckets not at minimum concentration per manufacturer recommendations.
♦ Observed building on soda dispensing nozzles in lobby.
Sunset Jacks
145 Kelly Court, Suite 3.
Inspection date: July 6
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Subway
1081 Belwood Road, Suite 2.
Inspection date: July 6
Score: 96
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 97
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed food service employee prep food without a hair restraint.
♦ Observed soil residue in storage containers used to store clean utensils.
Wendy’s
659 Highway 53.
Inspection date: July 1
Score: 82
Last Score: 86
Prior Score: 86
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed hand washing sink at drive-thru station without paper towels.
♦ Observed interior of ice machine with build-up.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees.
♦ Observed excessive grease build-up in fryer station, floor and walls.
Burger King
1081 Belwood Road, Suite 3.
Inspection date: July 2
Score: 87
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 97
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed wiping cloth compound solution not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of multiple TCS food items above 41 degrees.
Arby’s
1098 Red Bud Road.
Inspection date: July 2
Score: 85
Last Score: 76
Prior Score: 92
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed interior of ice machine and ice dispenser at lobby with build-up.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees.
♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food item below 135 degrees.
♦ Observed in-use utensils in reach-in freezer not stored with handles above the top of the food.
♦ Observed walk-in cooler door not shutting properly.
Dairy Queen
2111 Highway 41.
Inspection date: Sept. 30
Score: 85
Last Score: 85
Prior Score: 91
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed several food storage containers stored as clean with old labels stuck to containers.
♦ Observed improper hot holdings of TCS food item below 135 degrees.
Wendy’s
2111 Highway 41.
Inspection date: June 30
Score: 84
Last Score: 84
Prior Score: 86
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed food-contact surfaces encrusted with grease and/or soil deposits.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food item above 41 degrees.
♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees at steam well without active time control.
♦ Observed bottom of reach-in freezer by fryer station with heavy food debris.