Yellow Jacket

801 Oothcalooga St.

Inspection date: July 13

Score: 100

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

The Velo Vineyard

106 N. Wall St.

Inspection date: July 13

Score: 96

Last Score: 95

Prior Score: 87

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed expired food manager certification.

Estela’s Taqueria

802 N. Wall St.

Inspection date: July 12

Score: 76

Last Score: 99

Prior Score: 75

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed employee drinks in unapproved containers in kitchen area.

♦ Observed handwashing sink at food prep area lacking soap.

♦ Observed Observed sanitizer bucket and spray bottle of chlorine sanitizing solution not at proper minimum strength.

♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food item below 135 degrees without active time control.

♦ Observed raw frozen chicken thawing in standing water.

Arby’s

756 Highway 53.

Inspection date: July 12

Score: 94

Last Score: 87

Prior Score: 98

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed no bodily fluid cleanup kit or response procedure available at facility.

♦ Observed the most current inspection report is not displayed for public view

♦ Observed in-use utensils for chicken and mozzarella sticks stored with handles touching food.

Huddle House

566 Highway 53.

Inspection date: July 12

Score: 72

Last Score: 80

Prior Score: 48

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed employees not washing hands in-between changing tasks.

♦ Observed drink nozzles with buildup and live ants.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees.

♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees.

♦ Observed container of chili in reach-in cooler with prep date of 6/25 and inspection performed 7/13.

El Rayos

360 S. Piedmont St.

Inspection date: July 7

Score: 99

Last Score: 97

Prior Score: 84

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed lid of ice bin soiled.

McDonald’s

749 Highway 53.

Inspection date: July 7

Score: 96

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed chemical sanitizer in sanitizer buckets not at minimum concentration per manufacturer recommendations.

♦ Observed chemical sanitizer buckets not at minimum concentration per manufacturer recommendations.

♦ Observed building on soda dispensing nozzles in lobby.

Sunset Jacks

145 Kelly Court, Suite 3.

Inspection date: July 6

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Subway

1081 Belwood Road, Suite 2.

Inspection date: July 6

Score: 96

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 97

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed food service employee prep food without a hair restraint.

♦ Observed soil residue in storage containers used to store clean utensils.

Wendy’s

659 Highway 53.

Inspection date: July 1

Score: 82

Last Score: 86

Prior Score: 86

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed hand washing sink at drive-thru station without paper towels.

♦ Observed interior of ice machine with build-up.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees.

♦ Observed excessive grease build-up in fryer station, floor and walls.

Burger King

1081 Belwood Road, Suite 3.

Inspection date: July 2

Score: 87

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 97

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed wiping cloth compound solution not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of multiple TCS food items above 41 degrees.

Arby’s

1098 Red Bud Road.

Inspection date: July 2

Score: 85

Last Score: 76

Prior Score: 92

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed interior of ice machine and ice dispenser at lobby with build-up.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees.

♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food item below 135 degrees.

♦ Observed in-use utensils in reach-in freezer not stored with handles above the top of the food.

♦ Observed walk-in cooler door not shutting properly.

Dairy Queen

2111 Highway 41.

Inspection date: Sept. 30

Score: 85

Last Score: 85

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed several food storage containers stored as clean with old labels stuck to containers.

♦ Observed improper hot holdings of TCS food item below 135 degrees.

Wendy’s

2111 Highway 41.

Inspection date: June 30

Score: 84

Last Score: 84

Prior Score: 86

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed food-contact surfaces encrusted with grease and/or soil deposits.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food item above 41 degrees.

♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees at steam well without active time control.

♦ Observed bottom of reach-in freezer by fryer station with heavy food debris.

