Jefferson’s

447 Highway 53

Inspection date: July 13

Score: 93

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled.

♦ Observed wet sanitizing cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.

McDonald’s

749 Highway 53

Inspection date: July 11

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: None.

Gordon Nutrition Center

150 Cambridge Court

Inspection date: July 8

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Wendy’s

2111 US Highway 41

Inspection date: July 7

Score: 91

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 84

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at salad cooler without active time control.

Dairy Queen

2111 US Highway 41

Inspection date: July 7

Score: 82

Last Score: 83

Prior Score: 85

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed food service employee with gloved hands handle mop bucket and then handle to go container for ice cream cone with same gloved hand.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food item above 41 degrees at prep-top cooler unit without active time control.

♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food item below 135 degrees at warmer drawer without active time control.

