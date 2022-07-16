Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for July 16, 2022 Jul 16, 2022 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jefferson’s447 Highway 53Inspection date: July 13Score: 93Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled.♦ Observed wet sanitizing cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.McDonald’s749 Highway 53Inspection date: July 11Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 96Inspector’s notes: None.Gordon Nutrition Center150 Cambridge CourtInspection date: July 8Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None.Wendy’s2111 US Highway 41Inspection date: July 7Score: 91Last Score: 91Prior Score: 84Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at salad cooler without active time control.Dairy Queen2111 US Highway 41Inspection date: July 7Score: 82Last Score: 83Prior Score: 85Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed food service employee with gloved hands handle mop bucket and then handle to go container for ice cream cone with same gloved hand.♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food item above 41 degrees at prep-top cooler unit without active time control.♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food item below 135 degrees at warmer drawer without active time control. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Tuesday wreck shuts down I-75 southbound Well-known antiques dealer convicted of theft, bail jumping Four injured in Wednesday wreck, two life flighted Work begins on Calhoun Chipotle, winter opening targeted Grading begins for Curtis Parkway apartment complexes Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.