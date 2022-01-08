Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Jan. 8, 2022 Jan 8, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arby’s756 Highway 53Inspection date: Dec. 29Score: 92Last Score: 94Prior Score: 87Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed sanitizer solution in sanitizer bucket with quaternary ammonium not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.♦ Observed multiple containers of TCS food stored past the disposal date marked.Dairy Queen2111 US 41 Highway NInspection date: Dec. 30Score: 83Last Score: 85Prior Score: 85Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed handwashing sink at food prep area without paper towels.♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food item above 41 degrees at reach-in cooler without active time control.♦ Observed multiple milk gallons (3) with use by dates of 12/25 and 12/24 and inspection performed on 12/30.Jefferson’s of Calhoun447 Highway 53Inspection date: Dec. 28Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: N/AInspector’s notes: None.Wendy’s2111 US 41 Highway NInspection date: Dec. 30Score: 91Last Score: 84Prior Score: 84Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at reach-in cooler in drive-thru station without active time control.Wendy’s659 Highway 53Inspection date: Dec. 21Score: 81Last Score: 82Prior Score: 86Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed food service employee handle cleaning equipment (broom and dust pan) and then proceed to don on gloves to prepare a burger without washing hands.♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees.♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees.♦ Observed multiple damaged/broken floor tiles throughout the kitchen. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Calhoun man gets double life plus 841 years in abuse case GBI investigating Calhoun officer involved shooting Jury list for Monday, Jan. 10, 2021 Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Rome Road County approves employee cost of living raises, judicial building overages Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.