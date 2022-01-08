Arby’s

756 Highway 53

Inspection date: Dec. 29

Score: 92

Last Score: 94

Prior Score: 87

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed sanitizer solution in sanitizer bucket with quaternary ammonium not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.

♦ Observed multiple containers of TCS food stored past the disposal date marked.

Dairy Queen

2111 US 41 Highway N

Inspection date: Dec. 30

Score: 83

Last Score: 85

Prior Score: 85

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed handwashing sink at food prep area without paper towels.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food item above 41 degrees at reach-in cooler without active time control.

♦ Observed multiple milk gallons (3) with use by dates of 12/25 and 12/24 and inspection performed on 12/30.

Jefferson’s of Calhoun

447 Highway 53

Inspection date: Dec. 28

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes: None.

Wendy’s

2111 US 41 Highway N

Inspection date: Dec. 30

Score: 91

Last Score: 84

Prior Score: 84

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at reach-in cooler in drive-thru station without active time control.

Wendy’s

659 Highway 53

Inspection date: Dec. 21

Score: 81

Last Score: 82

Prior Score: 86

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed food service employee handle cleaning equipment (broom and dust pan) and then proceed to don on gloves to prepare a burger without washing hands.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees.

♦ Observed multiple damaged/broken floor tiles throughout the kitchen.

