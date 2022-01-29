Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Jan. 29, 2022 Jan 29, 2022 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baps Shayona, LLC (Catering only)215 W Line StreetInspection date: Jan. 12Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed no TCS food items in facility, with only spices in walk-in cooler.Daddy O’s Donuts408 S Wall StreetInspection date: Jan. 11Score: 100Last Score: N/APrior Score: N/AInspector’s notes:♦ Observed no TCS food items requiring cold holding. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Report: Calhoun woman stabbed ex-husband in Kroger parking lot Search leads to gun, drug, and animal cruelty charges for Plainville man Florida jury finds man guilty of murdering Northwest Georgia pair Letter to the editor: Gratitude and a testimony of God's goodness City BOE votes in new officers, OKs purchases Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.