Baps Shayona, LLC (Catering only)

215 W Line Street

Inspection date: Jan. 12

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed no TCS food items in facility, with only spices in walk-in cooler.

Daddy O’s Donuts

408 S Wall Street

Inspection date: Jan. 11

Score: 100

Last Score: N/A

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed no TCS food items requiring cold holding.

