Burger King

1081 Belwood Road, Suite 3

Inspection date: Dec. 16

Score: 96

Last Score: 87

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed interior of microwave soiled.

♦ Observed buildup on soda dispensing nozzles.

Chick-Fil-A

495 Highway 53

Inspection date: Dec. 20

Score: 100

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: None.

El Nopal

179 Golden Circle

Inspection date: Dec. 20

Score: 96

Last Score: 85

Prior Score: 86

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed buildup on soda dispensing nozzles at bar area.

Guacamoles Bar & Grill

165 Outlet Center Drive, Suite 5

Inspection date: Dec. 15

Score: 96

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 71

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed mechanical dishwasher with sanitizer not at proper minimal strength per manufacturers recommendations.

♦ Observed chemical sanitizer bucket at bar area not a proper maximum strength per manufacturers recommendations.

Subway

1081 Belwood Road, Suite 2

Inspection date: Dec. 16

Score: 100

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Thatcher’s Barbeque and Grille

1214 N Wall Street

Inspection date: Dec. 10

Score: 92

Last Score: 90

Prior Score: 84

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed no supply of handwashing soap at handwashing sink at main kitchen area.

♦ Observed no supply of paper towels at prep area sink.

♦ Observed no supply of paper towels at employee restroom.

♦ Observed improper concentration of sanitizer buckets in waitress station per manufacturers recommendations.

Waffle House

1420 Red Bud Road

Inspection date: Dec. 14

Score: 87

Last Score: 82

Prior Score: 80

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed ice bin soiled.

♦ Observed drawer used to store clean utensils with heavy buildup of food debris.

♦ Observed TCS foods (raw shelled eggs) held using time as a public health control with a time marking that exceeds the four hour limit.

Wendy’s

659 Highway 53

Inspection date: Dec. 21

Score: 81

Last Score: 82

Prior Score: 86

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed food service employee handle cleaning equipment (broom and dust pan) and then proceed to don on gloves to prepare a burger without washing hands.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees.

♦ Observed multiple damaged/broken floor tiles throughout the kitchen.

