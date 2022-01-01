Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Jan. 01, 2022 Jan 1, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burger King1081 Belwood Road, Suite 3Inspection date: Dec. 16Score: 96Last Score: 87Prior Score: 91Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed interior of microwave soiled.♦ Observed buildup on soda dispensing nozzles.Chick-Fil-A495 Highway 53Inspection date: Dec. 20Score: 100Last Score: 91Prior Score: 96Inspector’s notes: None.El Nopal179 Golden CircleInspection date: Dec. 20Score: 96Last Score: 85Prior Score: 86Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed buildup on soda dispensing nozzles at bar area.Guacamoles Bar & Grill165 Outlet Center Drive, Suite 5Inspection date: Dec. 15Score: 96Last Score: 91Prior Score: 71Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed mechanical dishwasher with sanitizer not at proper minimal strength per manufacturers recommendations.♦ Observed chemical sanitizer bucket at bar area not a proper maximum strength per manufacturers recommendations.Subway1081 Belwood Road, Suite 2Inspection date: Dec. 16Score: 100Last Score: 96Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None.Thatcher’s Barbeque and Grille1214 N Wall StreetInspection date: Dec. 10Score: 92Last Score: 90Prior Score: 84Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed no supply of handwashing soap at handwashing sink at main kitchen area.♦ Observed no supply of paper towels at prep area sink.♦ Observed no supply of paper towels at employee restroom.♦ Observed improper concentration of sanitizer buckets in waitress station per manufacturers recommendations.Waffle House1420 Red Bud RoadInspection date: Dec. 14Score: 87Last Score: 82Prior Score: 80Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed ice bin soiled.♦ Observed drawer used to store clean utensils with heavy buildup of food debris.♦ Observed TCS foods (raw shelled eggs) held using time as a public health control with a time marking that exceeds the four hour limit.Wendy’s659 Highway 53Inspection date: Dec. 21Score: 81Last Score: 82Prior Score: 86Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed food service employee handle cleaning equipment (broom and dust pan) and then proceed to don on gloves to prepare a burger without washing hands.♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees.♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees.♦ Observed multiple damaged/broken floor tiles throughout the kitchen. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Gordon among area's fastest-growing counties City recognizes retiring police dog ahead of council meeting Jail, Sheriff's Office reinstate COVID-19 precautionary measures NWGA Regional Hospital property purchase nears completion Jackets assistants recognized for their work Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.