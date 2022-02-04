Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 5, 2022 Feb 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calhoun Coffee Company103 S. Wall StreetInspection date: Jan. 28Score: 96Last Score: 99Prior Score: 95Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed ice scoop holding container not cleaned at a frequency necessary to maintain food-contact surfaces clean to sight and touch.El Rayos360 S. Piedmont StreetInspection date: Jan. 27Score: 91Last Score: 99Prior Score: 97Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed package of chorizo stored directly over ready-to-eat foods (avocados) at reach-in cooler.McDonald’s749 Highway 53Inspection date: Jan. 27Score: 100Last Score: 96Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None.High Point Salon & Health Bar120 Cornerstone Way, Suite 2Inspection date: Jan. 27Score: 100Last Score: 98Prior Score: 98Inspector’s notes: None.The Velo Vineyard106 N. Wall StreetInspection date: Jan. 28Score: 90Last Score: 96Prior Score: 95Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed expired food manager certification, expired on Jan. 2021 and inspection performed on Jan. 2022.♦ Observed soil buildup on interior of ice machine.Yellow Jacket801 Oothcalooga StreetInspection date: Jan. 28Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 91Inspector’s notes: None.Hardees2284 Highway 41Inspection date: Jan. 31Score: 89Last Score: 81Prior Score: 84Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed paper towel absent at the hand-washing sink at the beginning of inspection.♦ Observed buildup in the interior of ice machine.♦ Observed multiple food contact items (bacon tray, tongs, sauce bottles) stored as clean with food buildup.♦ Observed multiple live roaches throughout the facility.Fountains of Calhoun Assisted Living265 Lovers LaneInspection date: Jan. 31Score: 100Last Score: 92Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Otis Nixon coming to Mt. Calvary Baptist church 7 Calhoun players sign scholarships Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Jan. 29, 2022 Gordon County Fire Rescue holds annual awards banquet - Allen named Firefighter of the Year Report: Calhoun woman stabbed ex-husband in Kroger parking lot Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.