Calhoun Coffee Company

103 S. Wall Street

Inspection date: Jan. 28

Score: 96

Last Score: 99

Prior Score: 95

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed ice scoop holding container not cleaned at a frequency necessary to maintain food-contact surfaces clean to sight and touch.

El Rayos

360 S. Piedmont Street

Inspection date: Jan. 27

Score: 91

Last Score: 99

Prior Score: 97

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed package of chorizo stored directly over ready-to-eat foods (avocados) at reach-in cooler.

McDonald’s

749 Highway 53

Inspection date: Jan. 27

Score: 100

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

High Point Salon & Health Bar

120 Cornerstone Way, Suite 2

Inspection date: Jan. 27

Score: 100

Last Score: 98

Prior Score: 98

Inspector’s notes: None.

The Velo Vineyard

106 N. Wall Street

Inspection date: Jan. 28

Score: 90

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 95

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed expired food manager certification, expired on Jan. 2021 and inspection performed on Jan. 2022.

♦ Observed soil buildup on interior of ice machine.

Yellow Jacket

801 Oothcalooga Street

Inspection date: Jan. 28

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 91

Inspector’s notes: None.

Hardees

2284 Highway 41

Inspection date: Jan. 31

Score: 89

Last Score: 81

Prior Score: 84

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed paper towel absent at the hand-washing sink at the beginning of inspection.

♦ Observed buildup in the interior of ice machine.

♦ Observed multiple food contact items (bacon tray, tongs, sauce bottles) stored as clean with food buildup.

♦ Observed multiple live roaches throughout the facility.

Fountains of Calhoun Assisted Living

265 Lovers Lane

Inspection date: Jan. 31

Score: 100

Last Score: 92

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

