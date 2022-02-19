Applebee’s

1008 Highway 53

Inspection date: Feb. 10

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 98

Inspector’s notes: None.

Bojangles

255 Highway 53

Inspection date: Feb. 8

Score: 92

Last Score: 95

Prior Score: 95

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed multiple mop buckets blocking access to the handwashing sink at warewashing station.

♦ Observed interior of both ice box in drive-thru station and ice machine in main kitchen soiled.

♦ Observed ice scoop heavily soiled.

Cook Out

610 Highway 53

Inspection date: Feb. 10

Score: 96

Last Score: 95

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed in-use sanitizer spray bottle with sanitizer level above manufacturers recommendations.

Daddy O’s Donuts

408 South Wall Street

Inspection date: Feb. 11

Score: 96

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed expired Food Manager Certification.

El Pueblito

206 Park Avenue

Inspection date: Feb. 14

Score: 94

Last Score: 80

Prior Score: 92

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed employee drinks in unapproved containers next to clean equipment/utensils on a food prep table.

Estela’s Taqueria

802 North Wall Street

Inspection date: Feb. 9

Score: 83

Last Score: 90

Prior Score: 76

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed a steel scouring sponge inside the handwashing sink at the ware-washing area.

♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees on steam table without active time control.

♦ Observed multiple containers of cheese dip without date marking.

Star Nutrition

237 Highway 53

Inspection date: Feb. 11

Score: 96

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice machine.

Starbucks

225 Lovers Lane

Inspection date: Feb. 11

Score: 96

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed sanitizing solution below manufacturers recommendation of 200PPM quaternary ammonium.

Thurston’s Café and Coffee House

114 Court Street

Inspection date: Feb. 14

Score: 92

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 93

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed soil buildup in the interior of ice machine.

♦ Observed multiple chemical spray bottles without a label.

