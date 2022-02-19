Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 19, 2022 Feb 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Applebee’s1008 Highway 53Inspection date: Feb. 10Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 98Inspector’s notes: None.Bojangles255 Highway 53Inspection date: Feb. 8Score: 92Last Score: 95Prior Score: 95Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed multiple mop buckets blocking access to the handwashing sink at warewashing station.♦ Observed interior of both ice box in drive-thru station and ice machine in main kitchen soiled.♦ Observed ice scoop heavily soiled.Cook Out610 Highway 53Inspection date: Feb. 10Score: 96Last Score: 95Prior Score: 96Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed in-use sanitizer spray bottle with sanitizer level above manufacturers recommendations.Daddy O’s Donuts408 South Wall StreetInspection date: Feb. 11Score: 96Last Score: 100Prior Score: N/AInspector’s notes:♦ Observed expired Food Manager Certification.El Pueblito206 Park AvenueInspection date: Feb. 14Score: 94Last Score: 80Prior Score: 92Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed employee drinks in unapproved containers next to clean equipment/utensils on a food prep table.Estela’s Taqueria802 North Wall StreetInspection date: Feb. 9Score: 83Last Score: 90Prior Score: 76Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed a steel scouring sponge inside the handwashing sink at the ware-washing area.♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees on steam table without active time control.♦ Observed multiple containers of cheese dip without date marking.Star Nutrition237 Highway 53Inspection date: Feb. 11Score: 96Last Score: 91Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice machine.Starbucks225 Lovers LaneInspection date: Feb. 11Score: 96Last Score: 100Prior Score: 96Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed sanitizing solution below manufacturers recommendation of 200PPM quaternary ammonium.Thurston’s Café and Coffee House114 Court StreetInspection date: Feb. 14Score: 92Last Score: 91Prior Score: 93Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed soil buildup in the interior of ice machine.♦ Observed multiple chemical spray bottles without a label. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now $850,000 in merchandise taken in Calhoun outlet mall burglaries Arrest records from the Feb. 16, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 12, 2022 Greene, Taylor meet Gordon voters ahead of primaries Fatal wreck reported on I-75 South in Gordon County Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.