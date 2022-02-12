Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 12, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Taqueria Rodriguez (Mobile Unit B)160 Westwind DriveInspection date: Feb. 2Score: 100Last Score: 97Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None.Taqueria Rodriguez (Mobile Unit A)160 Westwind DriveInspection date: Feb. 2Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None.Taco Bell481 Highway 53Inspection date: Feb. 3Score: 100Last Score: 99Prior Score: 93Inspector’s notes: None.Taco Bell2234 US Highway 41Inspection date: Feb. 4Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 96Inspector’s notes: None.Krystal652 Highway 53Inspection date: Feb. 2Score: 96Last Score: 97Prior Score: 95Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed ice scoops and scoop holding containers at drive through station and front drink station soiled.♦ Observed sanitizer buckets with sanitizer concentration not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer’s recommendations.KFC723 Highway 53Inspection date: Feb. 1Score: 96Last Score: 96Prior Score: 94Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed three compartment sink and sanitizer buckets not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer’s recommendation.Hardees2284 Highway 41Inspection date: Jan. 31Score: 89Last Score: 81Prior Score: 84Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed paper towel absent at the hand-washing sink at the beginning of inspection.♦ Observed buildup in the interior of ice machine.♦ Observed multiple food contact items (bacon tray, tongs, sauce bottles) stored as clean with food buildup.♦ Observed multiple live roaches throughout the facility.El Zarape Restaurant and Market203 Richardson Road Suite 60Inspection date: Feb. 3Score: 82Last Score: 91Prior Score: 90Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed food service employees wash hands in meat prep sink and only using water.♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at walk-in cooler without active time control.Cracker Barrel100 Cracker Barrel RoadInspection date: Feb. 4Score: 91Last Score: 91Prior Score: 97Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed a food employee with gloved hands handle/crack raw hard shelled eggs then handled clean plates with the same gloved hands.Big John’s Treat Shoppe120 Williams St. Suite 100Inspection date: Feb. 7Score: 96Last Score: 89Prior Score: 80Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed sanitizer bucket with sanitizer not at minimum levels per manufacturer’s recommendations.Taqueria Rodriguez (Base of Operation)160 Westwind DriveInspection date: Feb. 7Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Two charged with meth trafficking, weapons violations in two separate investigations Fatal wreck reported on I-75 South in Gordon County Jury list for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 5, 2022 Arrest records from the Feb. 9, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.