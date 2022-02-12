Taqueria Rodriguez (Mobile Unit B)

160 Westwind Drive

Inspection date: Feb. 2

Score: 100

Last Score: 97

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Taqueria Rodriguez (Mobile Unit A)

160 Westwind Drive

Inspection date: Feb. 2

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Taco Bell

481 Highway 53

Inspection date: Feb. 3

Score: 100

Last Score: 99

Prior Score: 93

Inspector’s notes: None.

Taco Bell

2234 US Highway 41

Inspection date: Feb. 4

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: None.

Krystal

652 Highway 53

Inspection date: Feb. 2

Score: 96

Last Score: 97

Prior Score: 95

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed ice scoops and scoop holding containers at drive through station and front drink station soiled.

♦ Observed sanitizer buckets with sanitizer concentration not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer’s recommendations.

KFC

723 Highway 53

Inspection date: Feb. 1

Score: 96

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 94

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed three compartment sink and sanitizer buckets not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer’s recommendation.

Hardees

2284 Highway 41

Inspection date: Jan. 31

Score: 89

Last Score: 81

Prior Score: 84

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed paper towel absent at the hand-washing sink at the beginning of inspection.

♦ Observed buildup in the interior of ice machine.

♦ Observed multiple food contact items (bacon tray, tongs, sauce bottles) stored as clean with food buildup.

♦ Observed multiple live roaches throughout the facility.

El Zarape Restaurant and Market

203 Richardson Road Suite 60

Inspection date: Feb. 3

Score: 82

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 90

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed food service employees wash hands in meat prep sink and only using water.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at walk-in cooler without active time control.

Cracker Barrel

100 Cracker Barrel Road

Inspection date: Feb. 4

Score: 91

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 97

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed a food employee with gloved hands handle/crack raw hard shelled eggs then handled clean plates with the same gloved hands.

Big John’s Treat Shoppe

120 Williams St. Suite 100

Inspection date: Feb. 7

Score: 96

Last Score: 89

Prior Score: 80

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed sanitizer bucket with sanitizer not at minimum levels per manufacturer’s recommendations.

Taqueria Rodriguez (Base of Operation)

160 Westwind Drive

Inspection date: Feb. 7

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

