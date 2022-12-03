♦ Observed TCS food items (sausage links and patties) stored in reach-in cooler with date mark of 11/19 and inspection performed on 11/28.
Econo Lodge Food Service
1438 US Highway 41
Inspection date: Nov. 21
Score: 100
Last Score: N/A
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: No TCS foods present in facility at time of inspection.
Duke’s
1202 Dews Pond Road, Suite 2
Inspection date: Nov. 30
Score: 96
Last Score: 86
Prior Score: 93
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice machine.
BAPS Shayona
215 W. Line Street
Inspection date: Nov. 30
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Nana’s Home Cooking
220 S. Wall Street
Inspection date: Nov. 29
Score: 96
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled.
Explanation of grade/score and acronyms Inspections are conducted by Environmental Health Services, a division of the county health departments. A: Food safety excellence with a numerical score of 90 to 100. B: Satisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 80 to 89. C: Marginal compliance with a numerical score of 70 to 79. U: Unsatisfactory compliance with a numerical score of 69 or less. CA=Corrective action PIC=Person in charge TCS= Time/temperature control for safety