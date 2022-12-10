Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for December 10, 2022 Dec 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morning Pointe660 Jolly RoadInspection date: Nov. 28Score: 96Last Score: 97Prior Score: 92Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed TCS food items (sausage links and patties) stored in reach-in cooler with date mark of 11/19 and inspection performed on 11/28.Econo Lodge Food Service1438 US Highway 41Inspection date: Nov. 21Score: 100Last Score: N/APrior Score: N/AInspector’s notes: No TCS foods present in facility at time of inspection.Duke’s1202 Dews Pond Road, Suite 2Inspection date: Nov. 30Score: 96Last Score: 86Prior Score: 93Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice machine.BAPS Shayona215 W. Line StreetInspection date: Nov. 30Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes: None.Nana’s Home Cooking220 S. Wall StreetInspection date: Nov. 29Score: 96Last Score: 91Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed interior of ice machine soiled.Ameer’s Mediterranean Grill203 Richardson Road, Suite 110Inspection date: December 1Score: 92Last Score: 90Prior Score: 91Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed sanitizer bucket not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice bin.♦ Observed diced tomatoes and diced cucumbers cooling in a tightly sealed container.♦ Observed cell phone stored on cutting board. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Man found dead in Resaca, Adairsville woman charged with murder Senate Runoff: Walker dominates Warnock with Gordon County voters Grand Jury indictments for Dec. 5 Thursday night fire leaves one in critical condition, family in needs of assistance Arrest records from the December 7, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.