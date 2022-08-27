Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for August 27, 2022 Aug 27, 2022 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Estela’s Taqueria802 N Wall StreetInspection date: August 15Score: 82Last Score: 83Prior Score: 90Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods and ready-to-eat foods.♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees on crock pot without active time control.Cedar Break RV Park and Campground2523 Red Bud RoadInspection date: August 15Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 100Inspector’s notes:♦ Observed only commercially packaged frozen food available. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Arrest records from the August 24, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Police investigating faked shooting report at Rep. Greene's home early Wednesday Arrest records from the August 17, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Gas price drops below $3 in Gordon County; local prices down 4 to 11 cents a gallon vs. a week ago. Jackets drop tough opener to Blessed Trinity, 36-25 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.