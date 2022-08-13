Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for August 13, 2022 Aug 13, 2022 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Taco Bell481 Highway 53Inspection date: August 9Score: 100Last Score: 100Prior Score: 99Inspector’s notes: None. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Report: Adairsville man arrested after taking 'upskirt' photos at Buc-ee's County BOE talks millage rate at Monday meeting Arrest records from the August 3, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times City denies annexation and zoning requests for Morrow Road apartments, appoints Cox Director of Public Works One dead following officer involved shooting Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.