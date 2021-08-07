Christian and Jake’s Bistro
555 Highway 53.
Inspection date: Aug. 2
Score: 100
Last Score: 95
Prior Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: None.
Dairy Queen
288 Highway 53.
Inspection date: July 30
Score: 91
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 92
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at prep-top cooler and reach-in cooler unit without active time control.
Taco Bell
481 Highway 53.
Inspection date: July 30
Score: 99
Last Score: 93
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed in-use scoop without a handle stored inside cinnamon containers.
Denny’s
288 Resaca Beach Blvd.
Inspection date: July 29
Score: 87
Last Score: 86
Prior Score: 86
Inspector’s notes:
♦ The PIC could not provide documentation or otherwise satisfactory demonstrate during the inspection that all food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report to management information about their health and activities as it relates to diseases that are transmittable through food.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees in prep-top cooler without active time control.
Big John’s Treat Shoppe
120 Williams St., Suite 100.
Inspection date: July 29
Score: 89
Last Score: 80
Prior Score: 80
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS foods above 41 degrees at reach-in cooler without active time control.
El Zarape
203 Richardson Road, Suite 60.
Inspection date: July 28
Score: 91
Last Score: 90
Prior Score: 95
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees in prep-top cooler without active time control.
Applebee’s
1008 Highway 53.
Inspection date: July 27
Score: 100
Last Score: 98
Prior Score: 98
Inspector’s notes: None.