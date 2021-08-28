Zaxby’s

645 Highway 53

Inspection date: Aug 24

Score: 91

Last Score: 81

Prior Score: 84

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed multiple TCS food items in the prep-top cooler above 41 degrees without active time control.

Southern Creamery Co.

2573 US Highway 411

Inspection date: Aug 20

Score: 100

Last Score: N/A

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes: None.

Jefferson’s of Calhoun

447 Highway 53

Inspection date: Aug 20

Score: 100

Last Score: N/A

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes: None.

Sonic Drive-In

716 S Wall Street

Inspection date: Aug 23

Score: 87

Last Score: 86

Prior Score: 95

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed food service employee with gloved hands handle sanitizer towel and then proceed to handle ready to eat food (bread and sliced cheese) without changing gloves.

♦ Observed sweet tea nozzles with buildup.

♦ Observed soil buildup in interior of ice bins and lids.

Calhoun MX

335 Beamer Road

Inspection date: Aug 20

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ No TCS food items in facility at time of inspection

Buffalo Luke’s

273 Highway 53

Inspection date: Aug 19

Score: 91

Last Score: 80

Prior Score: 89

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at prep-top cooler without active time control.

Subway

1512 Red Bud Road Suite 5

Inspection date: Aug 19

Score: 91

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees at steam well without active time control.

Mr. Sumo

408 Court Street

Inspection date: Aug 17

Score: 100

Last Score: N/A

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Opening inspection.

Checkers

560 Highway 53

Inspection date: Aug 17

Score: 93

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 88

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed shelving for clean containers with build-up.

♦ Observed multiple containers of sliced tomatoes with temperatures ranging from 49 to 53 degrees.

