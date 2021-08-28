Zaxby’s
645 Highway 53
Inspection date: Aug 24
Score: 91
Last Score: 81
Prior Score: 84
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed multiple TCS food items in the prep-top cooler above 41 degrees without active time control.
Southern Creamery Co.
2573 US Highway 411
Inspection date: Aug 20
Score: 100
Last Score: N/A
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: None.
Jefferson’s of Calhoun
447 Highway 53
Inspection date: Aug 20
Score: 100
Last Score: N/A
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes: None.
Sonic Drive-In
716 S Wall Street
Inspection date: Aug 23
Score: 87
Last Score: 86
Prior Score: 95
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed food service employee with gloved hands handle sanitizer towel and then proceed to handle ready to eat food (bread and sliced cheese) without changing gloves.
♦ Observed sweet tea nozzles with buildup.
♦ Observed soil buildup in interior of ice bins and lids.
Calhoun MX
335 Beamer Road
Inspection date: Aug 20
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ No TCS food items in facility at time of inspection
Buffalo Luke’s
273 Highway 53
Inspection date: Aug 19
Score: 91
Last Score: 80
Prior Score: 89
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at prep-top cooler without active time control.
Subway
1512 Red Bud Road Suite 5
Inspection date: Aug 19
Score: 91
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees at steam well without active time control.
Mr. Sumo
408 Court Street
Inspection date: Aug 17
Score: 100
Last Score: N/A
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Opening inspection.
Checkers
560 Highway 53
Inspection date: Aug 17
Score: 93
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 88
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed shelving for clean containers with build-up.
♦ Observed multiple containers of sliced tomatoes with temperatures ranging from 49 to 53 degrees.